THE SCOOP

Monday's win stopped a two-game slide that included a 9-6 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he was as blunt with his group after that game as he has been all year, and he carried the message into Monday's morning skate. Keefe also reshuffled all four forward lines, and the results showed up quickly. Connor Brown moved up to the first line with Timo Meier and Jack Hughes, set up Meier's opening goal and scored the game-winner late in the second.

Meier has now scored in four straight games and has six points in his last five.

At practice on Tuesday the Devils did not make any changes, other than to their power play units. The first wave, also reffered to as the 1A unit, had Jesper Bratt back in the fold, while Arseny Gritsyuk moved back to the 1B unit. The units were as follows:

1A: Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Connor Brown

1B: Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Evangelista and Evan Rodrigues

Wednesday is the Devils' second game in three nights and the first of four in seven days.

Connor Hellebuyck posted the victory in the first game against Columbus, becoming the first goalie in Devils history to win eight of his first 10 appearances with the club.

Columbus finished its four-game road trip with a 2-2-0 record and entered Monday night's matchup as the League's lowest-scoring team, but they still managed to pull within a goal twice.

Kent Johnson leads the team with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists). Defenseman Zach Werenski has points in each of his first 10 road games this season (4g-9a).