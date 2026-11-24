A Second Date with the Jackets | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-8-0) at COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (9-13-0)
New Jersey plays the second half of a home-and-home with the Blue Jackets. The Devils are in Columbus on Wednesday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Guaranteed Service Plumbing and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
|
GAME DAY VIDEO
|
Devils Download: Coming Soon
|
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
MORNING SKATE RECAP
COLUMBUS, OH. - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
Monday's win stopped a two-game slide that included a 9-6 loss at St. Louis on Saturday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he was as blunt with his group after that game as he has been all year, and he carried the message into Monday's morning skate. Keefe also reshuffled all four forward lines, and the results showed up quickly. Connor Brown moved up to the first line with Timo Meier and Jack Hughes, set up Meier's opening goal and scored the game-winner late in the second.
Meier has now scored in four straight games and has six points in his last five.
At practice on Tuesday the Devils did not make any changes, other than to their power play units. The first wave, also reffered to as the 1A unit, had Jesper Bratt back in the fold, while Arseny Gritsyuk moved back to the 1B unit. The units were as follows:
1A: Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Connor Brown
1B: Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Evangelista and Evan Rodrigues
Wednesday is the Devils' second game in three nights and the first of four in seven days.
Connor Hellebuyck posted the victory in the first game against Columbus, becoming the first goalie in Devils history to win eight of his first 10 appearances with the club.
Columbus finished its four-game road trip with a 2-2-0 record and entered Monday night's matchup as the League's lowest-scoring team, but they still managed to pull within a goal twice.
Kent Johnson leads the team with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists). Defenseman Zach Werenski has points in each of his first 10 road games this season (4g-9a).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Timo Meier
Meier has goals in four straight games and six points in his last five. He was moved to the Devils top line aloingside Jack Hughes and Connor Brown on Monday night. He has seven goals and leads the team with 91 shots on goal, including putting five on net Monday.
Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
Werenski led Columbus with six shots on goal Monday and had the assist on Coyle's goal. He has 21 points (5g-16a) in 22 games this season from the blueline.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha (throat; had surgery Nov. 16, out about a month, IR)
- Johnathan Kovacevic (high-ankle sprain; out four to six weeks, IR)
- Seamus Casey (knee; LTIR)
Blue Jackets:
- Conor Garland (upper body, IR)
- Sean Monahan (upper body)
- Mathieu Olivier (upper body; left Monday's game)
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Nov. 23 vs Columbus, 3-2 W
- Nov. 25 at Columbus
- Jan. 7 vs Columbus
- Feb. 26 at Columbus
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
BLUE JACKETS
|
GOALS
|
J. Hughes, 10
|
Johnson, 9
|
ASSISTS
|
J. Hughes, 20
|
Werenski, 16
|
POINTS
|
J. Hughes, 30
|
Johnson, 22