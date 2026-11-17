Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, while forward Anthony Mantha is expected to be out approximately a month, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday after practice.

Mantha underwent surgery Monday to repair a fracture in his throat. Keefe said Mantha is expected to resume skating relatively soon, but his return to game action will depend on when he is ready to take contact.

“That one's, I guess, from the way it's described to me, is going to be a tricky one because it's a very rare injury for any athlete, really,” Keefe said. “So it's just more so about when he'll be ready to take contact again, and they're going to feel that out.”

Keefe said the current expectation is “probably about a month” before Mantha can play.

Defenseman Seamus Casey skated on his own Tuesday. Keefe did not have an update on his return-to-play timeline.

“To be honest, I know he's skating. I have not had an update in terms of where he's at with a return to play,” Keefe said.