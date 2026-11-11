Home-and-Home with Caps Begins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

Connor Hellebuyck will retake the net against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, as they prepare for a vital home-and-home with a divisional rival. The Devils are coming off a loss in Winnipeg which ended a five-game win streak.

On Wednseday evening the club made several roster moves including recalling forwards Lenni Hämeenaho and Stefan Noesen. The team also placed forward Anthony Mantha on LTIR with a throat injury, sustained on Nov. 7, when he was struck by an Adam Pelech high stick in the throat.

The club also reassigned Riley Tufte to Utica.

The Capitals come into Thursday with a 10-6-0 record and have gone 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Washington is on a two-game win streak after defenseman Cole Hutson scored the overtime winner in Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Alex Ovechkin announced he will be retiring after the end of this season. He has one goal through 16 games.