A Rush to Perfection | FEATURE

For a brief window, only a handful of people knew Connor Hellebuyck was a Devil.

The Devils knew. The Jets knew. Hellebuyck knew.

And, likely, so did one other person outside those front offices: his mask artist, Steve Nash, of Eye Candy Air.

Nash had to get to work.

Fast.

Nash has been painting Hellebuyck's masks since 2015, when the goaltender first broke into the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets. Over the years, they've developed a close friendship, with Nash painting dozens of masks for Hellebuyck.

Nash found out about the trade roughly two hours before the rest of the hockey world did, giving him a bit of a head start. He had a mask to create, and until that moment, he didn't even know what colors he'd be working with.

He too had just been sitting there, watching as Hellebuyck was seemingly linked to ever and all teams.

“It seems like every team in the NHL had him coming to their hometown,” Nash laughs. “So I didn’t know which direction to go. Neither did he. It was, ‘Okay, I gotta get the Pantone colors for this team. All right, no, not that team. Now I gotta get the Pantone colors for this team.’”

All Nash could count on was Hellebuyck's design DNA: plenty of white, some team color, and fishing.

Bass, specifically.

“That's his passion, right?”

Those were the constants. Everything else depended on where Hellebuyck would end up.

So Nash waited.

Then, on October 23, Nash was let in on one of the hockey world's biggest secrets.

Hellebuyck was headed to New Jersey.

Time to get to work.