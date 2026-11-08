Mantha Out with Throat Injury | INJURY REPORT

Anthony Mantha Injury - Web - 11.8.26
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils forward Anthony Mantha has returned to New Jersey for further evaluation of a throat injury. 

"There's some damage done, there that they gotta get looked at and assess," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He is gonna miss some time, we just don't know the extent of it at this point."

Mantha, 32, left the Devils previous game - a 5-4 overtime win on Long Island - with the injury and did not return. He has five goals and 10 points in 17 games this season. 

"He'd been playing really well for us. Another good game last night," Keefe said. "I mean, he obviously makes the play to get (Evan) Rodrigues free on the breakaway in the first period, and then actually drew both of the penalties that helped us tie the game in the third period too. So, he'd been really coming on, but, he will be missed. But we've got lots of depth that can help us fill that."

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