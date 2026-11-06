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Devils Survive Blues Rally to Win in OT | GAME STORY
Blues erased a three-goal Devils lead late in the third but Bratt's OT winner salvaged two points.
NEWARK, N.J. - Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway with 3:34 remaining in overtime to give the Devils a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues tonight at Prudential Center.
New Jersey built a 4-1 lead through two periods, but the Blues struck three times in the third to erase the deficit and force overtime before Bratt delivered the winner.
After a strong territorial start, the Devils opened the scoring 7:34 into the game. Luke Hughes wired a wrist shot from the left point that beat a screened Jordan Binnington through the five-hole.
New Jersey had an early power-play opportunity after the Blues were called for hooking just over three minutes in, but was unable to convert.
After one, shots on goal were 16-4 for the Devils.
Nico Hischier was decked early in the second period by Jake Neighbours and Timo Meier came in to drop the gloves with him in a spirited fight. Meier received two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the fighting major, giving the Blues their first man advantage of the night.
The Blues carried a territorial edge in the first half of the second period and outshot the Devils 7-3 during that stretch.
It was New Jersey, however, who scored with 7:58 to play in the middle frame. Anthony Mantha worked a nice give-and-go with Jack Hughes, tapping the puck in the slot neatly past Binnington to make it 2-0.
With Amadeus Lombardi in the box for slashing, the Blues scored their first of the night on the power play. Mason McTavish threaded a backhand pass through the crease to Robert Thomas, who one-timed it in.
Jesper Boqvist scored a highlight-reel goal, deking out the Blues netminder from close range after getting a nice feed from Luke Hughes.
Just 19 seconds later, Mantha got a breakaway and tucked it five-hole to put the Devils in front 4-1.
Shots were 16-9 in favor of the Blues in the second, but the Devils outshot St. Louis 25-20 after 40 minutes.
The Blues drew within two goals with 8:14 to go in the third. McTavish picked up a rebound in front and put it past Hellebuyck.
Less than three minutes later, the Blues struck for two goals less than 20 seconds apart. Philip Broberg netted one off the rush before Dalibor Dvorsky took advantage of a miscue with Hellebuyck behind the net to tie the game at 4-4.
The Devils had a late power-play opportunity but were unable to convert, sending the game into overtime.
Shots on goal at the end of regulation were 35-31 in favor of New Jersey.
Overtime didn't last long. Bratt broke free on a breakaway and beat Binnington just 1:26 into the extra frame to give New Jersey the 5-4 victory.
Here are some observations from the game:
- Luke Hughes has found his scoring touch early this season. After going without a goal through his first 15 games last year, the Devils defenseman has already scored six times through his first 16 games this season. Hughes entered tonight among the NHL's leading goal scorers from the blue line. He also added an assist on Jesper Boqvist's goal, giving him a multi-point performance.
- Anthony Mantha had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, with all three points coming during New Jersey's three-goal second period. His second goal came just 19 seconds after Boqvist's tally, helping the Devils turn a 2-1 lead into a 4-1 advantage in less than half a minute.
- Jesper Boqvist scored his fifth goal of the season just two nights after appearing in his 400th career NHL game against Edmonton. The goal, which came on a nifty move in tight against Binnington, matched his goal total from the entire 2025-26 season.
- Early in the third period, Jonas Siegenthaler was hit awkwardly into the boards from behind by Ross Johnston in the corner of the Devils zone and struggled to get back to his feet. He went to the room but returned about five minutes later.
- Declan Chisholm took a puck to the face eight minutes into the final frame. He went to the room shortly after Siegenthaler had returned. Chisholm also returned not too long after his injury, leaving the Devils with two injury scares in a short span of the third period.
- In a showdown of two 2026 Olympians, Binnington made an unbelievable save on Jack Hughes after Hughes broke in alone on the Blues goaltender. The two were on opposite sides of one of the most memorable moments from the Milano Cortina Olympics in February, when Hughes beat Binnington five-hole in overtime to give the United States the gold medal over Canada. This time, Binnington got the better of the exchange.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils travel to Long Island to face the Islanders on Saturday. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.