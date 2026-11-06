Devils Survive Blues Rally to Win in OT | GAME STORY

NEWARK, N.J. - Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway with 3:34 remaining in overtime to give the Devils a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues tonight at Prudential Center.

New Jersey built a 4-1 lead through two periods, but the Blues struck three times in the third to erase the deficit and force overtime before Bratt delivered the winner.

After a strong territorial start, the Devils opened the scoring 7:34 into the game. Luke Hughes wired a wrist shot from the left point that beat a screened Jordan Binnington through the five-hole.

New Jersey had an early power-play opportunity after the Blues were called for hooking just over three minutes in, but was unable to convert.

After one, shots on goal were 16-4 for the Devils.

Nico Hischier was decked early in the second period by Jake Neighbours and Timo Meier came in to drop the gloves with him in a spirited fight. Meier received two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the fighting major, giving the Blues their first man advantage of the night.

The Blues carried a territorial edge in the first half of the second period and outshot the Devils 7-3 during that stretch.

It was New Jersey, however, who scored with 7:58 to play in the middle frame. Anthony Mantha worked a nice give-and-go with Jack Hughes, tapping the puck in the slot neatly past Binnington to make it 2-0.

With Amadeus Lombardi in the box for slashing, the Blues scored their first of the night on the power play. Mason McTavish threaded a backhand pass through the crease to Robert Thomas, who one-timed it in.

Jesper Boqvist scored a highlight-reel goal, deking out the Blues netminder from close range after getting a nice feed from Luke Hughes.

Just 19 seconds later, Mantha got a breakaway and tucked it five-hole to put the Devils in front 4-1.

Shots were 16-9 in favor of the Blues in the second, but the Devils outshot St. Louis 25-20 after 40 minutes.

The Blues drew within two goals with 8:14 to go in the third. McTavish picked up a rebound in front and put it past Hellebuyck.

Less than three minutes later, the Blues struck for two goals less than 20 seconds apart. Philip Broberg netted one off the rush before Dalibor Dvorsky took advantage of a miscue with Hellebuyck behind the net to tie the game at 4-4.

The Devils had a late power-play opportunity but were unable to convert, sending the game into overtime.

Shots on goal at the end of regulation were 35-31 in favor of New Jersey.

Overtime didn't last long. Bratt broke free on a breakaway and beat Binnington just 1:26 into the extra frame to give New Jersey the 5-4 victory.