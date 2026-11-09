POST-GAME VIDEOS
Full Highlights: Coming after the game!
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Coming after the game!
Devils Shut the Door on Toronto | GAME STORY
Devils, Hellebuyck, shut out Leafs for 5th straight win
TORONTO, Ont. - Make that five in a row for the Devils and two goalless droughts ended.
Timo Meier had a two-goal outting and Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist in New Jersey's 4-0 victory in Toronto.
"I think it was a mature game we showed here tonight," Nico Hischier said. "I think we accepted the way the game was going and should just stay patient and adapt a little bit, and then eventually we put the chances in and get away with that."
With both teams on the second half of a back-to-back, patience was key, and the Devils bided their time before Meier broke through Anthony Stolarz in the Leafs net.
Connor Brown added to the Devils lead with just over two-minutes to play, hitting the empty net with Stolarz pulled for the Leafs.
Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the Devils to the victory, making 21 saves on 21 shots, a night after Jake Allen posted a win on Long Island. Hellebuyck improves to 5-0-0 in the Devils net.
"I thought we played a smart period," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Anytime you have a game on the schedule where both teams are playing on a back-to-back, and with us specifically, we get in here last night around 3:00 a.m., and you know you're not going to be at your best. So we talk about that before the game. It takes a little bit to feel that on the ice and convince yourself that that is exactly the case. So, I thought we simplified our game far better in the second and third. And then, great face-off play that leads to the first goal. It kind of gives us the edge. Just took care of the game pretty well from there. So, pretty clean effort for our guys considering the circumstances of the back-to-back."
Here are some observations from the game:
• Amadeus Lombardi took to the ice in the starting lineup, a big moment for the Devils rookie, who is from the province of Ontario. Lombardi had close to 300 people at the Scotiabank Arena who came to the game to support him, including his family and friends, there were also former coaches and teachers, who all turned out for the 23-year-old.
• On the second half of a back-to-back, the Devils were also down a forward. Anthony Mantha did not make the trip to Toronto after he was caught with a high-stick from Adam Pellech in the throat on Saturday night. Mantha returned to New Jersey for further evalutation, and will be "out some time", according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
• The club elected to go 11-7, instead of making a callup, with Brenden Dillon returning to the lineup.
• Timo Meier’s nine-game goal drought ended in emphatic fashion, with a two-goal 2nd period. His first goal was one of precision off a set play by his line. Nico Hischier did his part by winning the faceoff, while Luke Evangelista drew several Leafs in his direction leaving Meier alon in space. Declan Chisholm gathered the puck and worked down along the wall before threading a pass through traffic to Meier, who unleashed a one-timer past Anthony Stolarz to break the 0-0 draw.
Meier: "I think we've been winning games, and that's all that matters to me. I'm trying to be a team player and do everything I can to contribute to the team. Obviously, you want to score goals and all that, but I think my game can also be playing physical, being responsible defensively, and doing all the things that will eventually lead up to goals and all that. But I'm just having fun that we're winning, and that's what it's all about."
• The secondary assist went to Hischier from his faceoff win, and was his 500th career point. He became the third Swiss-born player to reach that plateau.
Hischier: "Obviously, I always say for sure, makes me a little proud. But at the end of the day, like, trying to win something here and, yeah, I guess it's like something, some memories I'll have forever, but I want to get better memories with winning something with the team."
• Playing on the road in the second half of a back-to-back is never an easy feat, in fact, tonight was only the third time since the 2020-21 season that New Jersey has won a road game on the second half of a back-to-back.
•Don't let the red jersey's confuse in the game tape and photos, this game was indeed played in Toronto, but the Leafs were sporting their Hometown Remix jerseys, which have a light base color, so New Jersey switched to their home reds for the game.
• Prior to puck drop the Hockey Hall of Fame honored its newest inductees.
|
WHAT'S NEXT
|
The Devils travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.