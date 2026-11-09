Devils Shut the Door on Toronto | GAME STORY

TORONTO, Ont. - Make that five in a row for the Devils and two goalless droughts ended.

Timo Meier had a two-goal outting and Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist in New Jersey's 4-0 victory in Toronto.

"I think it was a mature game we showed here tonight," Nico Hischier said. "I think we accepted the way the game was going and should just stay patient and adapt a little bit, and then eventually we put the chances in and get away with that."

With both teams on the second half of a back-to-back, patience was key, and the Devils bided their time before Meier broke through Anthony Stolarz in the Leafs net.

Connor Brown added to the Devils lead with just over two-minutes to play, hitting the empty net with Stolarz pulled for the Leafs.

Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the Devils to the victory, making 21 saves on 21 shots, a night after Jake Allen posted a win on Long Island. Hellebuyck improves to 5-0-0 in the Devils net.

"I thought we played a smart period," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Anytime you have a game on the schedule where both teams are playing on a back-to-back, and with us specifically, we get in here last night around 3:00 a.m., and you know you're not going to be at your best. So we talk about that before the game. It takes a little bit to feel that on the ice and convince yourself that that is exactly the case. So, I thought we simplified our game far better in the second and third. And then, great face-off play that leads to the first goal. It kind of gives us the edge. Just took care of the game pretty well from there. So, pretty clean effort for our guys considering the circumstances of the back-to-back."