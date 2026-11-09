Devils Manage Hellebuyck’s Workload With Divisional Games Ahead | BLOG

Three starts in six nights and two upcoming games against Washington shape New Jersey’s decision to rest Hellebuyck in Winnipeg.

hellebuyck
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

TORONTO, ON - Connor Hellebuyck will not play Tuesday against the Jets in his return to Winnipeg, an organizational decision the Devils made despite the goaltender’s desire to face his former team.

Hellebuyck discussed the decision Sunday after earning his first shutout with New Jersey in a 4-0 win over Toronto, improving to 5-0-0 since joining the Devils.

“I’m disappointed, but I understand,” Hellebuyck said. “Selfishly, I want to play, but when you’re looking at the team and what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from.”

General manager Sunny Mehta said in a statement that the organization had debated the decision at length and that Hellebuyck had been adamant about wanting to play.

“However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability,” Mehta said.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe pointed to Hellebuyck’s workload since joining the Devils without a training camp or preseason. Sunday was his third game in six nights, and playing Tuesday would have meant four appearances in eight nights.

Hellebuyck speaks to the media following a 4-0 win against Toronto

Keefe also said the Devils want Hellebuyck to play both upcoming games against Washington.

“You’re always looking for times to give him a night off, and the schedule falling the way that it does, it just made sense,” Keefe said.

Keefe cited Thursday’s game against St. Louis, when Hellebuyck played on one day’s rest for the first time with New Jersey, as an indication that the goaltender was still building his conditioning.

“It was two games in three nights for him, and that was the first sign where he really wasn’t himself,” Keefe said. “So that in itself spoke to us that he’s not quite where he wants to be or where he should be from a conditioning standpoint.”

Asked whether the anticipated reaction in Winnipeg also played a role, Keefe acknowledged it did.

“Well, it’s a factor when you add it to all the other things,” he said.

Keefe said the workload would have been a concern regardless of where Tuesday’s game was being played.

Hellebuyck said he and the organization discussed their respective views a day or two earlier. He wanted the opportunity to play in Winnipeg again and experience the response from the fans.

“I love Winnipeg and playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction,” Hellebuyck said. “It’d be nice, but yeah, it’s out of my hands.”

Statement from Devils GM Sunny Mehta

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Statement from Devils GM Sunny Mehta

Captain Nico Hischier expressed confidence in Jake Allen and said the players’ focus would remain on the game.

“We have another great goalie, and we’re going to go to Winnipeg,” Hischier said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a little weird or funny to see other guys with the Jets jersey on, but nothing I’m not used to, and when the puck drops, there’s no friends, and we’re going to be ready for another game.”

The Devils have won five straight games entering Tuesday’s matchup, which will bring Hellebuyck back to Winnipeg for the first time since New Jersey acquired him Oct. 23.

“There’s been a lot of talks and people talking and everything, but we just got to go out there and try to win a hockey game,” Hischier said.

Hellebuyck declined to discuss the reasons behind his departure from Winnipeg on Sunday, saying he would address those questions Tuesday. He spoke about his appreciation for the city, its fans and the relationships he built there.

“I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city, and I’ve loved every part of my career there,” Hellebuyck said.

At Hellebuyck’s request, the Devils will arrange a media availability after Tuesday’s morning skate at Canada Life Centre.

Keefe speaks to the media following a 4-0 win against Toronto

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Statement from Devils GM Sunny Mehta

Hellebuyck | POST-RAW 11.8.26

Keefe | POST-RAW 11.8.26

Hischier | POST-RAW 11.8.26

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