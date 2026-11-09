Devils Manage Hellebuyck’s Workload With Divisional Games Ahead | BLOG

TORONTO, ON - Connor Hellebuyck will not play Tuesday against the Jets in his return to Winnipeg, an organizational decision the Devils made despite the goaltender’s desire to face his former team.

Hellebuyck discussed the decision Sunday after earning his first shutout with New Jersey in a 4-0 win over Toronto, improving to 5-0-0 since joining the Devils.

“I’m disappointed, but I understand,” Hellebuyck said. “Selfishly, I want to play, but when you’re looking at the team and what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from.”

General manager Sunny Mehta said in a statement that the organization had debated the decision at length and that Hellebuyck had been adamant about wanting to play.

“However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability,” Mehta said.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe pointed to Hellebuyck’s workload since joining the Devils without a training camp or preseason. Sunday was his third game in six nights, and playing Tuesday would have meant four appearances in eight nights.