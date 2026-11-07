Devils Begin Road Trip on the Island | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have points in seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) and are coming off a wild 5-4 overtime win over St. Louis on Thursday. New Jersey led 4-1 in the third before the Blues scored three times in 3:08 to tie it. Jesper Bratt ended the game on a breakaway in overtime to secure New Jersey's third straight win and Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-0 since arriving in a trade on Oct. 23.

The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday, their second straight regulation loss following a 4-0 defeat to Edmonton on Oct. 31. Their power play has gone 1-for-18 over the last five games. Head coach Pete DeBoer shuffled his forward lines and power-play units at Friday’s practice.

New York won the first meeting between the two clubs, a 6-0 victory. The Islanders have won six straight against New Jersey and are 8-0-1 in their last nine meetings.