Devils Begin Road Trip on the Island | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-5-0) at NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-2)
New Jersey visits the Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday night, looking to extend a three-game winning streak. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by E3 HR and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
MORNING SKATE RECAP
ELMONT, N.Y.. - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have points in seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) and are coming off a wild 5-4 overtime win over St. Louis on Thursday. New Jersey led 4-1 in the third before the Blues scored three times in 3:08 to tie it. Jesper Bratt ended the game on a breakaway in overtime to secure New Jersey's third straight win and Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-0 since arriving in a trade on Oct. 23.
The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 5-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday, their second straight regulation loss following a 4-0 defeat to Edmonton on Oct. 31. Their power play has gone 1-for-18 over the last five games. Head coach Pete DeBoer shuffled his forward lines and power-play units at Friday’s practice.
New York won the first meeting between the two clubs, a 6-0 victory. The Islanders have won six straight against New Jersey and are 8-0-1 in their last nine meetings.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 21 points (8G-13A), and five of his assists have come on the power play. He had two assists on Thursday to bring his point total to nine points over the past five games.
Islanders: Matthew Schaeffer
Scheaffer has three goals and three assists in his last five games played, including a 3-point outting (2g-1a) at Minnesota on Oct. 29.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Seamus Casey: Injured, non-roster
Islanders:
- Ryan Pulock: (upper body)
- Matias Maccelli: (lower body)
- Calum Ritchie: (lower body)
- Alexander Romanov: (IR)
- Mathew Barzal: (non-roster IR)
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Oct. 3 at Islanders, 6-0 L
- Nov. 7 at Islanders
- Jan 16 vs Islanders
- Apr. 8 vs Islanders
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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ISLANDERS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, Gritsyuk, 8
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Horvat, 7
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 13
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Schaefer, 11
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 21
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Schaefer, 15