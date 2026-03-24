Devils Kick Off Southern Portion of Road Trip | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (35-32-2) at DALLAS STARS (43-16-11)
The Devils continue their five-game road trip with the first of three games against teams in the south. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Reno's Appliance and check back after morning skate for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Check back later today
MORNING SKATE RECAP
DALLAS, TX - We will have a full recap following Devils morning skate around 1:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils arrive in Texas after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday night. New Jersey faces Dallas to kick off the three-game southern portion of their five-game road trip that also includes stops in Nashville and Carolina later this week.
New Jersey is now 7-3-0 in its past ten games. While they've found a better rhythm in the win column lately, the Devils have struggled to generate consistent offense this season, averaging just 2.65 goals per game. They have, however, managed a respectable 22.6% conversion rate on the power play and since the Olympic break rank just outside the top 10 in goals scored per game.
The Stars head into Tuesday night's matchup looking to bounce back from a close 3-2 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Dallas has been a powerhouse at the American Airlines Center this season, boasting a 22-9-4 record on home ice and sitting comfortably at second in the Central Division with 97 points. The Stars also shut out the Devils 3-0 in their previous meeting back in December at Prudential Center.
The recent winning stretch still leaves the Devils (35-32-2) far on the outside looking in, sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division. With just 13 games remaining on the season, it's a tough road in but it starts with winning tonight.
Stars forward Jason Robertson continues to be one of Dallas' top contributors this season, racking up 82 points. Robertson is currently averaging half a goal per game while boasting a 15.6% shooting percentage.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has 10 points in his last five games. Only Nikita Kucherov (with 15) has more points than Jack in that time.
Stars: With four points in his last five games, Jason Robertson leads Dallas in that category.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Stars:
Rantanen (lower body)
Hintz (lower body)
Faksa (upper body)
Seguin (ACL)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 3 vs. Dallas, L 3-0
- Mar. 24 at Dallas
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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STARS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 24
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Robertson, Johnston, 38
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 38
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Heiskanen, 50
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, Bratt, 55
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Robertson, 82
GAME NOTES
- The Stars are 22-9-4 at home, while the Devils sit 17-17-0 on the road
- Tonight will be the 900th game of Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton's career
- Devils average 30 shots on goal per game which ranks fourth in the NHL while the Stars average 25.7 and that puts them in the bottom five.