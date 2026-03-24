Devils Kick Off Southern Portion of Road Trip | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils arrive in Texas after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday night. New Jersey faces Dallas to kick off the three-game southern portion of their five-game road trip that also includes stops in Nashville and Carolina later this week.

New Jersey is now 7-3-0 in its past ten games. While they've found a better rhythm in the win column lately, the Devils have struggled to generate consistent offense this season, averaging just 2.65 goals per game. They have, however, managed a respectable 22.6% conversion rate on the power play and since the Olympic break rank just outside the top 10 in goals scored per game.

The Stars head into Tuesday night's matchup looking to bounce back from a close 3-2 home loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Dallas has been a powerhouse at the American Airlines Center this season, boasting a 22-9-4 record on home ice and sitting comfortably at second in the Central Division with 97 points. The Stars also shut out the Devils 3-0 in their previous meeting back in December at Prudential Center.

The recent winning stretch still leaves the Devils (35-32-2) far on the outside looking in, sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division. With just 13 games remaining on the season, it's a tough road in but it starts with winning tonight.

Stars forward Jason Robertson continues to be one of Dallas' top contributors this season, racking up 82 points. Robertson is currently averaging half a goal per game while boasting a 15.6% shooting percentage.