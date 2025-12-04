POST-GAME VIDEO
Devils Can't Solve Stars | GAME STORY
NEWARK, NJ - The Devils lost their third straight game following a 3-0 setback to the Dallas Stars at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
Stars goalie Jake Ottinger made 31 saves to record the shutout. Dallas received goals from Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.
"Once they scored I didn't like how we were after that," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We were essentially lifeless, I thought. We had our looks, didn't score. We made a couple mistakes in the second period, and their best players made us pay for them, as they did in the third again. That ultimately is the difference."
The Devils, who started the season 9-0-1 at home, have now lost three straight at the Rock. They concluded a four-game homestand Friday against Vegas.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Devils couldn’t get inside on the Stars to create offense. Dallas did a great job of layering up and forcing the Devils to skirt the perimeter. When the Devils tried to take long-range shots, Dallas was eating up the shot lanes. The Stars finished with 23 blocked shots in the contest.
• The Devils switched up their top two lines in an effort to find a spark. They put Stefan Noesen with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. The coaches then put Jesper Bratt alongside Cody Glass and Connor Brown. Though the changes didn’t seem to ignite much, but it was worth a try.
• One area of the game that the Devils dominated was in the faceoff circle. New Jersey won 64 percentage of their draws (35-20) with Nico Hischier (17-5, 77%) and Cody Glass (10-4, 71%) leading the way.
• The Devils honored Brenden Dillon with a pre-game ceremony on his reaching 1,000 career games. He was joined by his wife, two daughters and parents. He was gifted a watch, a couple commemorative bottles of wine, a plaque and his silver stick. The Devils also had two special silver mini sticks made for his two daughters.
Dillon: “It was unbelievable. Just the entire Devils organization. I’ve said it before, from Day 1 when I signed here from top to bottom, the Blitzer family, (Tom Fitzgerald) on down through everyone has been unbelievable with me personally and how we’re treated day-to-day as a Devil. Again tonight too, the recognition, everything they did for me and my family, a night I’ll never forget.”
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils close out their homestand when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.