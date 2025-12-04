Devils Can't Solve Stars | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils lost their third straight game following a 3-0 setback to the Dallas Stars at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

Stars goalie Jake Ottinger made 31 saves to record the shutout. Dallas received goals from Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

"Once they scored I didn't like how we were after that," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We were essentially lifeless, I thought. We had our looks, didn't score. We made a couple mistakes in the second period, and their best players made us pay for them, as they did in the third again. That ultimately is the difference."

The Devils, who started the season 9-0-1 at home, have now lost three straight at the Rock. They concluded a four-game homestand Friday against Vegas.