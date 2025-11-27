Devils Silence the Blues | GAME STORY
New Jersey stays hot at home with a 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis
NEWARK, NJ - The Devils improved to 9-0-1 on home ice this season following a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
Simon Nemec scored the winner at 2:58 of extra time on a beautiful set up by captain Nico Hischier on a backdoor play.
"I was just trying to find a spot and he found me," Nemec said. "Great goal."
Hischier chipped in a goal and two assists while Timo Meier had two points on a goal and an assist.
"It was a good win," Hischier said. "They have a pretty good lineup. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game ... Found a way to win in overtime. These points count as well. So, a big win."
The Devils have now tied a franchise record for consecutive games earning a point at home to start a season (10).
"Let's keep it going," Hischier said. "We're playing well at hope. Let's try to keep it up."
Cam Fowler and Robert Thomas tallied for the Blues.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The biggest sequence in the game came two minutes into the third period with the Devils needing to kill a four-minute double minor penalty for high sticking on Ondrej Palat. The score was 2-2 at the time and it could have been a game-changing moment for the Blues. Instead, the Devils players banded together to kill off both penalties and escape unscathed. The kill brought the sellout crowd to its feet with a cacophonous applause.
Hischier: "We wanted to kill that for the team, for Palat. Stuff like that happens. The PK has to step up and we did the jobs."
• Timo Meier had himself a game. He picked up his third goal in as many games as well as an assist for a two-point night. And that doesn’t count the post he hit and the breakaway on which he nearly scored. Meier was playing physical and using his body to outmuscle for position and plays, and showed how dominant he can be at times.
Meier: "I'm feeling good. I'm trying to keep it simple and use my physicality and speed to create a lot of loose pucks for Nico and (Jesper) Bratt so they can do their stuff."
• Nico Hischier continued his goal scoring tear with his fifth goal in the last five games. It came on the power play in the second period when he found a rebound (from a Meier shot) at the crease, corralled the puck and sneaked it through the five-hole of Binnington.
Hischier also assisted on Meier’s and Nemec's goal, giving him nine points (5g-4a) in his past five contest.
• The Devils did a great job of getting inside leverage at the Blues crease. They easily found themselves setting up shop uncontested at the crease and received little resistance from Blues defenders. They generated a lot of chances and rebounds looks because of it. If not for some superb goaltending by Binnington, the Devils could have really run away with a victory.
• Defenseman Simon Nemec logged 24:09 minutes of ice time in the game, his ninth straight game over 20 minutes. Nemec played 9:15 minutes of 20 in the first period.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a Black Friday matchup at Buffalo. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 4:08 p.m. ET.