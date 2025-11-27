Devils Silence the Blues | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils improved to 9-0-1 on home ice this season following a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

Simon Nemec scored the winner at 2:58 of extra time on a beautiful set up by captain Nico Hischier on a backdoor play.

"I was just trying to find a spot and he found me," Nemec said. "Great goal."

Hischier chipped in a goal and two assists while Timo Meier had two points on a goal and an assist.

"It was a good win," Hischier said. "They have a pretty good lineup. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game ... Found a way to win in overtime. These points count as well. So, a big win."

The Devils have now tied a franchise record for consecutive games earning a point at home to start a season (10).

"Let's keep it going," Hischier said. "We're playing well at hope. Let's try to keep it up."

Cam Fowler and Robert Thomas tallied for the Blues.