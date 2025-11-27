Devils Make Quick Trip to Buffalo | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-7-1) vs. BUFFALO SABRES (9-10-4)
New Jersey heads to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Read below for your game preview presented by Window Works and check back for the pre-game story.
SHELDON KEEFE AVAILABILITY RECAP
BUFFALO, NY. - The Devils did not hold a morning skate in Buffalo due to the early start time. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media prior to puck drop. Here’s what he had to say…
On playing better on the road
More consistency in our play, especially defensively. That’s what’s gotten away from us in the road games where we’ve struggled. We’ve been loose, especially against the rush. That’s just not going to work. We’ve got to be better in that area for sure.
On why the difference on the road in defensive play
A lot of times it’s a body position thing; it’s an awareness thing. For whatever reason we’ve not been as sharp in those areas when we’ve been on the road. At home we’ve been far better and the results have been there for us. That’s an area we’ve talked ab out and will continue to talk about. It’s a major area of focus for us coming into this game against this opponent in particular.
On Nico Hischier’s line
They’re very good players. They’re shooting well below their career shooting percentage. The expectation was that they’ll turn around and heat up. Talking to them, they felt the same way. They were getting the chances. Nico in particular has had a number of chances that hadn’t fallen for him that went in with relative ease in the early going of last season. He just remained focused on his game and doing the right things and trusting that it’ll start to fall. That’s the way seasons go. There aren’t many guys that are hot all season long. It comes and goes and guys are generally streaky. It’s a good time for them to start heating up.
On the second line scoring
They’re three guys that haven’t played a lot of time together. Mercer in the middle is a different look to begin with. The first period the other night. We generated a lot of scoring opportunities. I thought that line generated a lot off the forecheck in particular. It’s an area that Palat can really lead us in. he did that. They’re three players that complement each other well. We’re looking for some combinations right now with the injuries we have and shuffling people around. They’ve done a good job. Mercer has done a quiet job. The quiet is good at a time when they need you to go in and give you some minutes at that center ice position.
On all OT and shootout games
We’re hanging around in games. We haven’t executed good enough to really pull away and get a substantial lead. We talked about it the other day. Either we haven’t scored enough to get leads or we haven’t defended well enough. It’s been a little bit of both. In general, I’ve liked how our team has hung around and been resilient. There were times that we had a lot of injuries, lot of moving parts, a demanding schedule. But we found ways to keep getting points and hanging around in games.
THE SCOOP
The Devils head into Buffalo after a two-game stretch where they continued to build on their home dominance with victories against the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues. The game against the Sabres is the only away game for the club over the stretch of seven games leading into next weekend. New Jersey has been dominant at home with a 9-0-1 record, but head into Buffalo with a three-game losing streak on the road, having lots both games in Florida and in Philadelphia last week. The Devils away record currently stands at 6-7-0.
Heading into Thanksgiving, the Devils sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with their 31 points and rank third in the league behind the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.
Both Nico Hischier and Timo Meier are starting to heat up, both players on three-game goal scoring streaks as they continue to carry the offensive load for the team. In net, Jacob Markstrom has started the past two games and has posted victories in both, and has three wins in his last four starts.
The Buffalo Sabres will likely be happy to return to their home rink against the Devils, where they have an 8-4-2 record, a far cry from their 1-6-2 record on the road this season. The Sabres are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games and have just nine wins on the season to sit last in the Eastern Conference with 22 points.
Over the past two weeks, the Sabres have gone 4–3–1, averaging 3.25 goals per game while allowing 3.13, a slight uptick in overall goal differential compared to earlier stretches of the season.
The Sabres have been putting up 32+ shots against their opponents in five of their last eight games, while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been a force to reckon with on the Sabres' power play over the last two weeks with eight man-advantage assists.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Don't look now but here come the Swiss forwards, both heating up! Nico Hischier has nine points in his last five games and is on a stretch of five goals in his last five games, including four goals in his last three games, while Timo Meier is on a streak of his own with goals in three straight games. and five points in his last three games.
Sabres: Forward Jason Zucker has six points in his last three games with two goals and five assists, including a three-point night against Chicago where he scored a goal and two assists.
INJURIES
Devils:
Dadonov (undisclosed)
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Sabres:
Norris (upper body)
Kesserling (undisclosed)
Kulich (blood clot)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 28 at Buffalo
- Dec. 21 vs Buffalo
- Feb. 25 vs Buffalo
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SABRES
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Thompson, 12
Assists
Bratt, 17
Dahlin, 15
Points
Bratt, 22
Thompson, Tuch, 21
GAME NOTES
- Timo Meier scored the Devils first goal for the third consecutive game agianst the Blues. He now leads the league in first-goals scored for a team with six.
- Simon Nemec joined teammate Luke Hughes (2) as the second defenseman in franchise history with multiple overtime winners before age 22.
- The Sabres lost to the Penguins on Wednesday night and had five shots on goal in the first 34:22 before recording 26 in the final 25:38.
- Tage Thompson did not score against the Penguins, and had a goal streak end at six games.