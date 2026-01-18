Devils-Kraken Jan 25 Game Time Change | BLOG

GettyImages-2192612334
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The National Hockey League announced today a time change for the New Jersey Devils’ road matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Jan. 25 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, will now begin at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. Coverage remains available on MSGSN in the Devils market, KONG/KHN/Prime in the Kraken market and Sportsnet West and SN1 in Canada.

The schedule adjustment was made to accommodate the NFC Championship Game, which will be hosted by the Seattle Seahawks and is set to kick off later that evening at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Fans planning to tune in or attend the game in Seattle should note the updated start time.

