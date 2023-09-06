The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial announced today PeduL, a diversity recruiting marketplace, as the winning Black-owned, New Jersey-based business for the 2023-24 Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial. New this season, PeduL will be named first-ever title sponsor of the Devils’ Black History Celebration Night game on February 6, 2024 consisting of fully integrated marketing for the night, a brand takeover within arena, and custom activations and giveaways for fans in attendance. PeduL will also earn premier helmet brand positioning on the New Jersey Devils helmets for all road games, and have access to financial counseling from a Prudential advisor.

Now in its fourth season, the Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial is a marketing program designed to help New Jersey-based Black-owned businesses gain exposure among its key customer base so they can grow and succeed. Previous winners include Newark Paper Company, Flows Tasty Treats, Razu and, most recently, LeGrand Coffee House. This year’s applicant pool pushed the total Black-owned business network for the program to nearly 400 entries over the last three years.

Located in Newark and led by co-founders Chisa Egbelu and Kayla Michele, PeduL reimagines how employers connect with the current generation of job seekers. Having an integrated employment marketplace allows PeduL to specialize in the creation of engaging videos that highlight companies’ unique industries, roles, and cultures to attract competitive, diverse candidates. Their unique and innovative business model enables them to successfully connect Gen-Z and companies around the country and build relationships from scratch. Chisa’s unmatched energy and storytelling made him and the team of six the perfect candidate for the program as an applicant for the third time, eager for growth and benefitting from the program’s brand exposure.

“The process of building this business has been really hard, and to be able to do it in the city you call home means a lot,” said Egbelu, CEO and Co-Founder of PeduL. “I’ve been to Prudential Center, seen the logos, and always wondering one day we’ll be there too. Having that title night will be unfathomable.”

As with last season, former Devils Captain Bryce Salvador provided valuable help by reviewing submissions, alongside Devils and Prudential Financial executives and former Buy Black winners, and helping select and congratulate the winner.

“It was a pleasure to be a part of the Buy Black application process again this season and helping select PeduL as the winner,” said Salvador. “Seeing Prudential’s passion in growing this program year over year and the Devils’ commitment to engage all applicants throughout the upcoming season continues to inspire. I look forward to working with PeduL and can’t wait to see their title sponsor night come to life in February during the Devils’ Black History Night Celebration.”

This season, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial look to drive an increased amount of brand exposure to PeduL by donating one of two Devils ‘title nights’, providing PeduL the opportunity to share their story while enhancing the fan experience. The entitlement sponsorship for the Devils’ Black History Celebration game on February 6, 2024 will include LED and IPTV signage, a dedicated content video telling their story, scoreboard graphics, branded arena giveaway and additional in-game experiences.

ThePeduL logo will be displayed on each side of the team’s away-game helmets, giving PeduL broadcast exposure on MSG Networks, ESPN+/Hulu, Turner Sports, NHL Network, International Rightsholders, and a range of local and national media outlets along with significant Devils digital and social platforms coverage.

For more information on the Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial, please visit devils.nhl.com/buyblack.