New York Sirens Pull off 'The Michigan' at Prudential Center | BLOG

Credit PWHL - OTT at NY - MAR 22, 2025_15
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

Prior to the Devils hitting the ice on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center, Abby Roque of the New York Sirens delivered a jaw-dropping moment that had fans buzzing against another Ottawa team.

During Saturday’s PWHL matchup between New York and Ottawa, Roque pulled off the league’s first-ever successful “Michigan” goal — the lacrosse-style maneuver made famous by Mike Legg in the ’90s and later cemented in hockey lore by the likes of Trevor Zegras and Sidney Crosby. Roque’s version was no less spectacular.

With the Sirens trailing 3-1 early in the third, Roque found herself behind the Ottawa net with a pocket of time and space — and made the most of it. Scooping the puck onto her blade, she wrapped it top shelf past a stunned Ottawa goalie, sending a jolt of energy through the crowd in Newark.

“Yeah, it’s cool, obviously,” Roque said after the game to the Sirens' website. “Would’ve been a little better if we had made the comeback from there, but it’s something that has become a joke and we say every day when I come to the rink: ‘Michigan today,’ and I don’t actually mean it, but the opportunity presented itself, so I had to try. Honestly, there was a lot around the net and I just I knew I had time behind the net to pick it up, I thought I may as well. Obviously, the goalie is reverse handed so I had to put it in.”

Though New York ultimately fell to Ottawa 5-2, the moment will live on — especially for Devils fans who arrived early to catch the matinee showdown. The buzz carried right into pregame warmups for the Devils’ evening matchup, with highlights of Roque’s goal quickly circulating on social media.

The Devils have long prided themselves on being a hub for hockey beyond the NHL — from Learn to Play programs and high school championships to this growing partnership with the PWHL. Saturday was a perfect example of why. In addition to Roque’s creativity and flair on the big ice, it was also day one of the spring minor hockey program Jersey Girls Hockey Club over at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Moments like these set the stage for what’s ahead on March 24, when the Devils host Women’s Empowerment Night in celebration of trailblazers, game-changers, and future stars across all levels of hockey and beyond. From the PWHL to the NHL, women continue to elevate the game — and the Devils are proud to shine a spotlight on that progress. Get tickets here!

