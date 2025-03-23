New York Sirens Pull off 'The Michigan' at Prudential Center | BLOG

Prior to the Devils hitting the ice on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center, Abby Roque of the New York Sirens delivered a jaw-dropping moment that had fans buzzing against another Ottawa team.

During Saturday’s PWHL matchup between New York and Ottawa, Roque pulled off the league’s first-ever successful “Michigan” goal — the lacrosse-style maneuver made famous by Mike Legg in the ’90s and later cemented in hockey lore by the likes of Trevor Zegras and Sidney Crosby. Roque’s version was no less spectacular.

With the Sirens trailing 3-1 early in the third, Roque found herself behind the Ottawa net with a pocket of time and space — and made the most of it. Scooping the puck onto her blade, she wrapped it top shelf past a stunned Ottawa goalie, sending a jolt of energy through the crowd in Newark.

“Yeah, it’s cool, obviously,” Roque said after the game to the Sirens' website. “Would’ve been a little better if we had made the comeback from there, but it’s something that has become a joke and we say every day when I come to the rink: ‘Michigan today,’ and I don’t actually mean it, but the opportunity presented itself, so I had to try. Honestly, there was a lot around the net and I just I knew I had time behind the net to pick it up, I thought I may as well. Obviously, the goalie is reverse handed so I had to put it in.”