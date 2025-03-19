Devils Host Women's Empowerment Night March 24 | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Women’s Empowerment Night on March 24, 2025, when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks for a 7:30 PM contest on the national broadcast (ESPN+/HULU). The club’s fifth and final Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will celebrate women throughout hockey with custom designed jerseys, unique food options from Heritage Kitchen, exclusive content and more.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Women’s Empowerment Night were custom designed by local artist, Doreen Mulryan, from Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey. Doreen blends her own hockey playing experience with bold and dynamic color schemes and elements into her art. The custom design reflects the dynamic aesthetics of 1990s sports design, incorporating accents of pink and purple to symbolize individuality, confidence and vibrancy. In her words:

“I am truly honored to have been selected for this opportunity and am incredibly grateful to contribute to the celebration of women's empowerment through hockey with the Devils. It’s inspiring to see the sport becoming increasingly accessible to women, creating more opportunities for participation, representation, and growth. Being part of this movement is both exciting and meaningful, and I look forward to helping highlight the strength, resilience, and impact of women in hockey.”

The custom designed jerseys showcased during player arrivals will be auctioned between March 24 and March 31, with proceeds benefitting The Apostles’ House. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

In honor of the Devils’ Women’s Empowerment Night, girls from the Jersey Girls Hockey Club will walk alongside Devils players upon arrival. The 2025 NJSIAA Girls High School Ice Hockey State Champions Princeton Day School will be recognized prior to the National Anthem as well.

Women’s Empowerment Night will also introduce the sixth Heritage Kitchen pop-up food and beverage stand, Shore Good Eats. Recently announced as the Devils’ Enrich Program winner and owned by the mother and son duo Natalie and Stephen Fahnholz, Shore Good Eats features savory and sweet treats inspired by the Jersey Shore. The pop-up can be found across from The Foundry Bar on the main concourse near Section 21. Shore Good Eats will mark the sixth small, diverse business highlighted by the Devils and hospitality partner, Levy, for Heritage Kitchen, which will embrace global cultures and cuisines throughout theme nights this season from Eastback Kitchen.

The Devils will also launch a limited-edition clothing line collaboration with Hazel, a women-owned, New Jersey-based clothing boutique. The items will be available to purchase in the Devils Den Team Store beginning March 24, until items last.

Fans can follow along on the Devils’ social channels to see exclusive content highlighting women in the Devils organization, POV videos showcasing women in their roles, the New York Sirens mic’d up during a Devils game, and much more.