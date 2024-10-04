Multiple Players Assigned to AHL, Junior Teams | RELEASE

On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils made the following transactions:

The following players have been waived with the intention to loan to Utica:

F Justin Dowling

F Mike Hardman

F Samuel Laberge

F Nathan Legare

F Max Willman

New Jersey has loaned the following players to Utica:

D Mikael Diotte

F Brian Halonen

D Danill Misyul

G Issac Poulter

F Ryan Schmelzer

F Chase Stillman

Re-assigned to Junior team:

F Cam Squires (Cape Breton)

Returned to Junior Team:

F Max Graham (Kelowna)

F Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau)

Players re-assigned to Utica's camp:

G Jeremy Brodeur

F Filip Engaras

F Joe Gambardella

D Will MacKinnon

F Jack Malone

F Xavier Parent

D Jackson van de Leest