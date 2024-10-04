Multiple Players Assigned to AHL, Junior Teams | RELEASE

On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils made the following transactions:
The following players have been waived with the intention to loan to Utica:
F Justin Dowling
F Mike Hardman
F Samuel Laberge
F Nathan Legare
F Max Willman
New Jersey has loaned the following players to Utica:
D Mikael Diotte
F Brian Halonen
D Danill Misyul
G Issac Poulter
F Ryan Schmelzer
F Chase Stillman
Re-assigned to Junior team:
F Cam Squires (Cape Breton)
Returned to Junior Team:
F Max Graham (Kelowna)
F Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau)
Players re-assigned to Utica's camp:
G Jeremy Brodeur
F Filip Engaras
F Joe Gambardella
D Will MacKinnon
F Jack Malone
F Xavier Parent
D Jackson van de Leest