MSG Networks Announce 2025-26 Devils Telecast Schedule

MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, announced the team’s telecast schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. The Devils will kick-off their preseason schedule at The Prudential Center against the New York Rangers on Sunday, September 21st at 1:00pm ET on MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN). The team’s first regular season telecast on MSG Networks will be on Saturday, October 11th when the Devils travel to take on the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at 7:00pm on MSG Sportsnet2 (MSGSN2).

Don La Greca steps into the booth for his first season as the play-by-play voice of the Devils, teaming up on the broadcast with Devils legend and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Ken Daneyko, now in his 12th season as in-game analyst. Rachel Herzog returns for her second season as host and analyst for all pregame, intermission and postgame coverage on MSGSN, alongside studio analyst and former Devils captain Bryce Salvador, returning for his ninth season.

Devils fans who do not subscribe to a traditional pay television package can purchase access through a variety of plans on MSG+, MSG Networks’ direct-to-consumer and authenticated live streaming service, located exclusively in the Gotham Sports App. MSG+ is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers.