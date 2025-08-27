Devils to be Featured in 13 National TV Games | BLOG

The Walt Disney Company and TNT today announced their respective NHL U.S. National broadcast schedules for the 2025-26 season. With the announcement, the Devils will be featured in 13 exclusive national broadcast contests, the most allowed per team, and once again hitting the maximum threshold of the 13 they played each of the past two seasons. The League also announced game time changes.

The MSG Networks broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The games assigned to national broadcasts are as follows:

10/9/25 – NJD @ CAR (ESPN+/HULU) – moved from 7:00pm to 7:30pm 11/12/25 – NJD @ CHI (TNT) 12/17/25 – NJD @ VGK (TNT) 1/6/26 – NJD @ NYI (ESPN+/HULU) – moved from 7:00pm to 7:30pm 1/20/26 – NJD @ EDM (TNT) 3/3/26 – FLA @ NJD (TNT) 3/4/26 – TOR @ NJD (ESPN+/HULU) 3/7/26 – NYR @ NJD (ABC) 3/8/26 – DET @ NJD (ESPN) 3/16/26 – BOS @ NJD (ESPN) 3/18/26 – NJD @ NYR (TNT) 4/2/26 – WSH @ NJD (ESPN+/HULU) – moved from 7:00pm to 7:30pm 4/7/26 – PHI @ NJD (ESPN)

Separately, the NHL also announced the Saturday, 2/28, NJD @ STL, start time has changed from 6:00pm to 4:00pm (local time).