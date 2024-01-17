Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Devils have activated forward Timo Meier off injured reserve. Meier last played on Dec. 30 and a mid-body injury has sidelined the forward since then. Through 28 games this season, Meier has nine goals and six assists for 15 total points; however, in his last five games he had five points. With several big pieces out of the lineup, Meier’s return is a boost to the Devils.
Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG
With the move, forward Shane Bowers was assigned to the Utica Comets in the AHL. Bowers played three games up with the Devils during this call-up. He averaged 6:25 of playing time, recorded two shots, and had a +1 rating. Through his 29 games with the Comets this season, Bowers has six goals and one assist for seven points.