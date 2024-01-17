Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG

Meier returns to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 30

Meier Bowers Blog
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Devils have activated forward Timo Meier off injured reserve. Meier last played on Dec. 30 and a mid-body injury has sidelined the forward since then. Through 28 games this season, Meier has nine goals and six assists for 15 total points; however, in his last five games he had five points. With several big pieces out of the lineup, Meier’s return is a boost to the Devils.

Meier speaks to the media before playing Montreal

With the move, forward Shane Bowers was assigned to the Utica Comets in the AHL. Bowers played three games up with the Devils during this call-up. He averaged 6:25 of playing time, recorded two shots, and had a +1 rating. Through his 29 games with the Comets this season, Bowers has six goals and one assist for seven points.

