Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG

Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Devils have activated forward Timo Meier off injured reserve. Meier last played on Dec. 30 and a mid-body injury has sidelined the forward since then. Through 28 games this season, Meier has nine goals and six assists for 15 total points; however, in his last five games he had five points. With several big pieces out of the lineup, Meier’s return is a boost to the Devils.