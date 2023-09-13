Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

Forward Max Willman will attend the Devils 2023 training camp on a professional tryout. Willman spent the last four years as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization, primarily playing for their AHL team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Willman has seen 50 games of NHL action with the Flyers including nine games last year. Through his time up with Philadelphia, Willman has scored four goals and contributed two assists for six total points.

A native of Barnstable, M.A., Willman played college hockey at Brown University and Boston University before making his professional hockey debut during the 2019-20 season.