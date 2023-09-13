News Feed

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE
Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE
Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG

Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG
Look Back: Bastian's Impact

Look Back: Bastian's Impact
Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE

Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE
Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey

Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey
Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE

Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE
Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut

Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut
Look Back: Akira Schmid

Look Back: Akira Schmid
Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE

Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE
Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE

Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE
Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE

Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE
Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE

Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE
Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE

Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE
Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE

Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE
Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE

Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE
Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

The forward will attend Devils training camp on a professional tryout

MaxWillman Blog
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Forward Max Willman will attend the Devils 2023 training camp on a professional tryout. Willman spent the last four years as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization, primarily playing for their AHL team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Willman has seen 50 games of NHL action with the Flyers including nine games last year. Through his time up with Philadelphia, Willman has scored four goals and contributed two assists for six total points.

A native of Barnstable, M.A., Willman played college hockey at Brown University and Boston University before making his professional hockey debut during the 2019-20 season.