Make-A-Wish, Fanatics, DYF Grant 3 Wishes | RELEASE

Today, Make-A-Wish and the Devils Youth Foundation have announced their partnership in granting three wishes November 7-8, with support from the New Jersey Devils and Fanatics, the Official Sports Partner of Make-A-Wish. The exclusive and heartwarming two-day experience at Prudential Center will welcome three wish kids, Natalie, Giovanni, and Darby, and their families to a Devils’ practice and home game, creating unforgettable memories along the way.

The Devils’ practice day experience, held at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center on November 7, will include personalized jerseys and gifts at individual lockers presented by the team in the Devils Locker Room, watching the Devils practice, an opportunity to skate on the ice, a full team meet and greet, lunch with Devils alumni, and a shopping spree in the Devils Den Team Store, courtesy of Fanatics. The gameday experience, held at Prudential Center on November 8, will include watching warm-ups from the bench, High Five Tunnel access, a visit in their suite with mascot NJ Devil and Devils Alum Bruce Driver, Zamboni ride during the intermission, a tour of the MSG TV Truck during second intermission and other exclusive gameday experiences.

“Our mission is rooted in creating meaningful experiences for our youth, and this partnership with Make-A-Wish is a wonderful reflection of that shared mission in action,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “We are honored to welcome Natalie, Giovanni, Darby and their families for two days of joy, cherished memories, and unforgettable moments with their favorite Devils players during challenging times.”

“We’re grateful to our good friends at the New Jersey Devils for answering the call when we have wish kids who want to meet their sports heroes,” said Make-A-Wish New Jersey President and CEO Tom Weatherall. “We’d also like to thank our dear wish granting partner, Fanatics—the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish. Together, we’re committed to changing the game for wish kids like Natalie, Giovanni and Darby.”

As devoted fans of the New Jersey Devils and the sport of hockey, Natalie, Giovanni, and Darby share a heartfelt wish to meet the team. Fifteen-year-old Natalie, who plays for the Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team in Minnesota, is bravely facing cancer. Twelve-year-old Giovanni, diagnosed with a gastrointestinal disorder, has been cheering for the Devils his entire life and enjoys rollerblading and swimming. Nineteen-year-old Darby, who lives with a heart condition, finds joy in crocheting and reading.