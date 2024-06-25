Macklin Celebrini | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Macklin Celebrini has had a remarkable freshman season at Boston University accumulating the NCAA Hobey Baker and Hockey East Player and Freshman of the Year award ... He possesses that rare, elite ability to thrive with his skills and smarts while competing with a consistent passion to face every challenge head-on and generate results, all the while making himself a better player."

-Dan Marr, Central Scouting

"He’s an elite play driver who brings relentless compete up and down the ice. He’s tied for third in NCAA scoring with 26 goals and 22 assists, including an incredible 16 goals and seven assists in his past 15 games overall. Celebrini is a complete player. He has the compete, skill, and hockey IQ to be used in a variety of roles without sacrificing offence."

-Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"He has shown, again and again, that he has pretty well everything you look for in the mold of a center and has looked like a true star-forward prospect domestically and internationally (where he has been Canada’s best player as an underager at U18 worlds and the world juniors). Celebrini can impact and drive play in so many different areas, too. He plays with confidence and presence that is rare in a player his age, consistently looking to attack and dictate with the puck. He’s also an intelligent off-puck player who understands timing, routes and how to get open and make himself available without the puck in his hands."

-Scott Wheeler, The Athletic