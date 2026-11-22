THE SCOOP

After a stretch of winning 11 of 13 games, the Devils have lost back-to-back contests. The club had a 3-2 setback to Montreal last Wednesday and a wild 9-6 loss at St. Louis on Saturday.

After the loss to the Blues, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game: “Nobody did their job tonight, starting with me.” Later adding, “I need to coach better.”

New Jersey’s defensive play was paramount to its success during their winning stretch. But it was, again according to Keefe, “egregious defense” that led to the loss in St. Louis.

Columbus will complete a four-game road trip in New Jersey on Monday night. After a 5-1 loss on Long Island, the Jackets rebound with wins in Chicago, 4-2, and Toronto, 4-3. The Blue Jackets rallied late with two goals in a 52-second span to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead and eventual win. Former Maple Leaf Matthew Knies recorded the late game-tying goal.

Prior to the victories at Chicago and Toronto, the Jackets had lost five straight games to slip to the bottom of the conference standings.