Devils, Jackets Open Home-and-Home in Newark | PREVIEW
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (9-12-0) at NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-8-0)
New Jersey begins a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Monday night.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Shovlin Mattress Factory and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, N.J. - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
After a stretch of winning 11 of 13 games, the Devils have lost back-to-back contests. The club had a 3-2 setback to Montreal last Wednesday and a wild 9-6 loss at St. Louis on Saturday.
After the loss to the Blues, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game: “Nobody did their job tonight, starting with me.” Later adding, “I need to coach better.”
New Jersey’s defensive play was paramount to its success during their winning stretch. But it was, again according to Keefe, “egregious defense” that led to the loss in St. Louis.
Columbus will complete a four-game road trip in New Jersey on Monday night. After a 5-1 loss on Long Island, the Jackets rebound with wins in Chicago, 4-2, and Toronto, 4-3. The Blue Jackets rallied late with two goals in a 52-second span to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead and eventual win. Former Maple Leaf Matthew Knies recorded the late game-tying goal.
Prior to the victories at Chicago and Toronto, the Jackets had lost five straight games to slip to the bottom of the conference standings.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Evan Rodrigues
Evan Rodrigues notched his seventh goal of the season in St. Louis. He has four goals and six points in the past four games.
Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
Defenseman Zach Werenski had a lot of drama swirling around his name and trade rumors in the off-season. However, he has picked up where he left off to begin the current campaign. He has five goals and 20 points to lead the club’s blueliners. He carries a three-game goal scoring streak (3g) and four-game scoring streak (3g-3a) into New Jersey.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha: throat fracture, out at least a month
- Johnathan Kovacevic: high-ankle sprain, expected to miss four to six weeks
- Seamus Casey: knee, no return timeline
Blue Jackets:
- Conor Garland: upper body, IR
- Sean Monahan: upper body
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Nov. 23 vs. Columbus
- Nov. 25 at Columbus
- Jan. 7 vs. Columbus
- Feb. 26 at Columbus
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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BLUE JACKETS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 10
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Johnson, 9
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 19
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Werenski, 15
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 29
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Johnson, 22