Devils in the Lou | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-7-0) at ST. LOUIS BLUES (11-9-2)
The Devils head to Enterprise Center on Saturday for the second and final meeting of the season with St. Louis. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Flock Free Bird Control System & Services and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
MORNING SKATE RECAP
ST. LOUIS, MO - Check back following morning skate for a full report.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Wednesday that ended their seven-game home winning streak. They held two leads in the first period but couldn’t find a third goal against Jacob Fowler, and the difference was special teams. They went 0-for-3 on the power play and Montreal converted its lone first-period chance. New Jersey has still won eight of its last 10 and sits second in the Metropolitan Division.
Amadeus Lombardi will return to the lineup after a couple of games watching from above. He'll center a line with veterans Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown on his wings. Stefan Noesen will be the healthy scratch.
On Friday before the team departed, they sent defenseman Anton Silaev back to the Utica Comets. Vlad Kolyachonok remains with the NHL club as the seventh defensemen.
The Blues arrive at this one in better shape than the team the Devils beat in overtime on Nov. 5. St. Louis won 5-2 at Pittsburgh on Thursday, its fourth win in five games, and has scored 13 goals in its last two. The Blues (11-9-2) trailed 1-0 after the first period, then scored three times in the second and added two more in the third, one into an empty net. They sit seventh in the Central Division and ninth in the West.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Timo Meier
Meier has been a driver of play recently for the Devils, and also has been a big offensive threat. Meier has four goals in his last five games and six points over that stretch, including a two-point outing against the Canadiens (1g-1a).
Blues: Robert Thomas
The Blues captain had a goal and two assists Tuesday and followed up that performance with three assists against the Penguins on Thursday night. Thomas leads the Blues with 20 points.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha: throat fracture, out at least a month
- Johnathan Kovacevic: high-ankle sprain, expected to miss four to six weeks
- Seamus Casey: knee, no return timeline
Blues:
- Ross Johnston: Day-to-day
- Torey Krug: ankle, LTIR
- Dillon Dube: IR
- Tyler Tucker: knee, IR
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Nov. 5 vs St. Louis, 5-4 OTW
- Nov. 21 at St. Louis
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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BLUES
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 10
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Sunggerud, 12
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 18
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Thomas, 16
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 27
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Thomas, 20