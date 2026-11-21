THE SCOOP

The Devils are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Wednesday that ended their seven-game home winning streak. They held two leads in the first period but couldn’t find a third goal against Jacob Fowler, and the difference was special teams. They went 0-for-3 on the power play and Montreal converted its lone first-period chance. New Jersey has still won eight of its last 10 and sits second in the Metropolitan Division.

Amadeus Lombardi will return to the lineup after a couple of games watching from above. He'll center a line with veterans Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown on his wings. Stefan Noesen will be the healthy scratch.

On Friday before the team departed, they sent defenseman Anton Silaev back to the Utica Comets. Vlad Kolyachonok remains with the NHL club as the seventh defensemen.

The Blues arrive at this one in better shape than the team the Devils beat in overtime on Nov. 5. St. Louis won 5-2 at Pittsburgh on Thursday, its fourth win in five games, and has scored 13 goals in its last two. The Blues (11-9-2) trailed 1-0 after the first period, then scored three times in the second and added two more in the third, one into an empty net. They sit seventh in the Central Division and ninth in the West.