QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Canadiens 0

The Devils travel to Canada to face the Canadiens in Montreal.
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils travel to Canada to face the Canadiens in Montreal.
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, MTL 0: Timo Meier scores to put the Devils on the board first.
NJD 2, MTL 0: Cody Glass fires a shot in from the right circle to put the Devils up by two.
NJD 3, MTL 0: Connor Brown adds an empty-net goal.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Hameenaho - Glass - Bjugstad
Cotter - McLaughlin - Halonen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Newhook - Kapanen - Demidov
Bolduc - Evans - Anderson
Veleno - Danault - Gallagher
Matheson - Dobson
Struble - Hutson
Guhle - Xhekaj
Fowler
Dobes