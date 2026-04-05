QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Canadiens 0

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils travel to Canada to face the Canadiens in Montreal. 

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

Coach Keefe has some positive words for his team after a 3-0 win in Montreal.

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Montréal Canadiens

PHOTO GALLERY

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GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, MTL 0: Timo Meier scores to put the Devils on the board first.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-04-05 at 7.45.35 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, MTL 0: Cody Glass fires a shot in from the right circle to put the Devils up by two.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-04-05 at 8.42.50 PM

THIRD PERIOD

NJD 3, MTL 0: Connor Brown adds an empty-net goal.

Screenshot 2026-04-05 at 9.45.12 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Hameenaho - Glass - Bjugstad
Cotter - McLaughlin - Halonen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Newhook - Kapanen - Demidov
Bolduc - Evans - Anderson
Veleno - Danault - Gallagher

Matheson - Dobson
Struble - Hutson
Guhle - Xhekaj

Fowler
Dobes

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Come visit the Devils Bobblehead Dollhouse in Montreal!

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