LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Hurricanes

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes

LiveBlog-vsCAR
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Bussi
Andersen

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils look to slay the dragon, with just one win in their last nine against the Canes.

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