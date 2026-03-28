LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Hurricanes

The Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes
The Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Bussi
Andersen