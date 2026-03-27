LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Predators 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Nashville Predators

njd-nsh-live-updates
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils face off against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, NSH 0: Jack Hughes ripped in a one-timer past Predators goaltender Justus Annunen to open the scoring.

1ST PERIOD TOP SAVES & STATS

Screenshot 2026-03-26 at 7.42.36 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

PREDATORS LINEUP

Stamkos - O'Reilly - Evangelista  
Forsberg - Wood - Marchessault  
L'Heureux - Haula - Jost   
Schaefer - Svechkov - Wiesblatt      

Skjei - Josi   
Hague - Perbix  
Wilsby - Ufko   

Annunen
Saros

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Evgenii Dadonov draws in against Nashville, with Arseny Gritsyuk injured and unable to play.

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