LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Predators 0

The Devils face off against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Nashville Predators
The Devils face off against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, NSH 0: Jack Hughes ripped in a one-timer past Predators goaltender Justus Annunen to open the scoring.
No goals as of yet.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Stamkos - O'Reilly - Evangelista
Forsberg - Wood - Marchessault
L'Heureux - Haula - Jost
Schaefer - Svechkov - Wiesblatt
Skjei - Josi
Hague - Perbix
Wilsby - Ufko
Annunen
Saros