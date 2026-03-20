LIVE UPDATES: Capitals 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Capitals in Washington. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Washington Capitals
The Devils face the Capitals in Washington. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
WSH 1, NJD 0: Capitals get on the board first. Ryan Leonard rips a shot short side past Jake Allen.
No goals.
No goals as of yet.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Ovechkin - Strome - Beauvillier
Protas - Dubois - Wilson
McMichael - Sourdif - Leonard
Duhaime - Lapierre - Frank
Fehervary - Sandin
Chychrun - van Riemsdyk
Hutson - Roy
Thompson
Lindgren