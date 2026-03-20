LIVE UPDATES: Capitals 1, Devils 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Washington Capitals

njd-wsh-live-updates
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils face the Capitals in Washington. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

WSH 1, NJD 0: Capitals get on the board first. Ryan Leonard rips a shot short side past Jake Allen.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-03-20 at 7.43.28 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-03-20 at 8.38.09 PM

THIRD PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

CAPITALS LINEUP

Ovechkin - Strome - Beauvillier
Protas - Dubois - Wilson
McMichael - Sourdif - Leonard
Duhaime - Lapierre - Frank

Fehervary - Sandin
Chychrun - van Riemsdyk
Hutson - Roy

Thompson
Lindgren

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

For Arseny Gritsyuk, playing against Alex Ovechkin is a dream come true.

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