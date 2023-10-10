Prudential Center, Devils Announce Partnership with Lightpath | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a multi-year partnership with Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations.

The partnership connects two New Jersey brands, each with over 30 years in the state. With such an established and trusted record in the entire New York Metro region, Lightpath has become the natural choice for New Jersey-based businesses, educators, and governments. The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center are proud to utilize Lightpath’s all-fiber Internet solution that will provide high-performance and high-availability connectivity for operations and events at the arena.

“We’re excited to partner with Lightpath, a New Jersey-based brand, as the service provider for our internet connectivity,” said Sasha Puric, Chief Technology Officer, HBSE. “Improving our internet infrastructure is a great enhancement for Prudential Center; fans, partners, and employees alike. Partnering with a local brand for reliable, high-performance Internet service, gives Prucenter the right solution to power current and future needs of our business and requirements that will come from the lineup of exciting events.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the New Jersey Devils, a true testament of Lightpath’s dedication to our local community. This collaboration represents the alliance of two dynamic New Jersey institutions committed to excellence and innovation. Together, we look forward to helping the Devils and Prudential Center light the path for innovations that will continue to enhance the user experience for fans and internal operations alike,” said Chris Morley, CEO, Lightpath.