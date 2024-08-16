Get to Know: Charlie Leddy | FEATURE

Defenseman Charlie Leddy is coming off his sophomore season at Boston College, where he skated in all 41 games the team played. Leddy finished the season with a plus-15 rating and blocking 33 shots as the young defenseman is starting to come into his own.

Leddy attended the 2024 Devils Development Camp earlier this summer and spoke about the importance of the experience:

Leddy discussed his recent season, development camp

On what the Development Camp experience is like…

To all of us, I think it's somewhat of a confidence boost so, you know, being here, you know, being selected, it's a privilege, and we're all grateful for that. But I think coming back to these camps, it's just like a reminder of what this place is, a special place. It's a fun place to be. We all look forward to coming here. So, I think that's kind of what it means to all these guys

On how a mid-summer development camp helps set up the rest of the year…

You kind of just know what you need to do for the rest of summer to go in. You know, these kids play like I play against a bunch of these kids. They all play against each other, you know, so going back and just seeing where the top guys are, you know, you kind of need no way. You need to do the rest of the summer to be ready to go once the season starts.

Photos of Charlie Leddy at Development Camp

On his 2023-24 season at Boston College…

I feel like my game took another step with the defensive level. You know, I've always been a defensive guy, but I felt like I was able to move and kind of open up and stay with guys easier. Another aspect of the game I'm looking to improve still is just like confidence in the offensive stuff, like just being able to join the rush, like freely, and, you know, having that privilege to go up there and do that.

On spending time with other Devils prospects…

It's a fun time. Like the other day, we were at the Jets facility, like playing 7v7 football, and it's like, one of the most competitive things I've done. So you know, I think that translates over to the games here. Like you obviously, one, you want to impress everyone here, you're at a camp where you would want to do that. But two, you have respect for these guys, you think they're good players, and you just want to compete with them and have fun with them. You know, they're fun guys to go out there and just battle with.

