Get to Know: Charlie Leddy | FEATURE

On his 2023-24 season at Boston College…
I feel like my game took another step with the defensive level. You know, I've always been a defensive guy, but I felt like I was able to move and kind of open up and stay with guys easier. Another aspect of the game I'm looking to improve still is just like confidence in the offensive stuff, like just being able to join the rush, like freely, and, you know, having that privilege to go up there and do that.
On spending time with other Devils prospects…
It's a fun time. Like the other day, we were at the Jets facility, like playing 7v7 football, and it's like, one of the most competitive things I've done. So you know, I think that translates over to the games here. Like you obviously, one, you want to impress everyone here, you're at a camp where you would want to do that. But two, you have respect for these guys, you think they're good players, and you just want to compete with them and have fun with them. You know, they're fun guys to go out there and just battle with.