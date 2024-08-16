Get to Know: Charlie Leddy | FEATURE

On what the Development Camp experience is like…

To all of us, I think it's somewhat of a confidence boost so, you know, being here, you know, being selected, it's a privilege, and we're all grateful for that. But I think coming back to these camps, it's just like a reminder of what this place is, a special place. It's a fun place to be. We all look forward to coming here. So, I think that's kind of what it means to all these guys

On how a mid-summer development camp helps set up the rest of the year…

You kind of just know what you need to do for the rest of summer to go in. You know, these kids play like I play against a bunch of these kids. They all play against each other, you know, so going back and just seeing where the top guys are, you know, you kind of need no way. You need to do the rest of the summer to be ready to go once the season starts.