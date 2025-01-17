Keefe Balancing Family Life with Coaching Life | FEATURE

“My boys have great friendships, are competitive hockey and lacrosse players. We didn’t want to disrupt that,” Keefe said. “My wife is also very comfortable, great friendships and support systems around her. We had a pretty good sense that the next move the family would likely stay behind.”

Keefe’s family has visited him in New Jersey at times during the season, and he’s made a point to return to Toronto at every opportunity.

“It was nice to get home last night and have dinner with the wife and kids,” he said. “I’ve spent many off days back in Toronto as well and reconnecting with them. They’ve visited a bunch.”

Keefe has juggled being head coach, father and husband during this season. But the separation has provided two things to Keefe. First is the ability to concentrate on his task at hand as head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

“I miss a lot, but it allows me to invest in this team and in my job here,” he said. “I have terrific support from everybody to help me do that. When time is allowed, the flexibility is there to make sure I get some facetime with (my family).”

And second, when Keefe does get his facetime with the family, he makes the most of it.

“When I do see my family, I value that time so much more. I’m all in,” he said. “(When I was) in Toronto, you’re in your routine. And the biggest challenge was to give your family everything when your mind is racing a mile a minute and never seems to slow down.”

Now, Keefe has found a way to balance between the two. On a recent visit to see his family, Keefe attended his son’s hockey tournament in Michigan before making a long drive back to Toronto to catch a flight back to New Jersey.

“I want to make sure I’m present in their lives,” Keefe said. “That’s the biggest challenge and something I’ve tried to be better at as I’ve gotten older and more experienced in the league and gained the perspective that my kids are getting older fast, and I have to value and cherish each moment.”