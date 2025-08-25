NAME: Josh Filmon
POSITION: LW/RW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (166th overall) in 2022
DIMENSIONS: 6-3, 170lbs
Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE
NAME: Josh Filmon
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Utica Comets
AHL
12
0
0
0
Adirondack Thunder
ECHL
65
20
16
36
NEXT SEASON: Filmon will look to grab a full-time spot in the Utica lineup after getting a taste of the American Hockey League last season.
NOTE 'EM: A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada, Filmon is the grandson of former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon and former lieutenant governor Janice Filmon.
QUOTE 'EM: On the learning curve from Junior hockey to professional hockey:
"My Player Development coach, Mark, always said, if you were wearing fluorescent paint, you want to see that all over the ice. That was a good analogy for me to just be cutting guys off and being more of a pest to play against physically. Because I know when I get opportunities in scoring areas, that's where I can make things happen, but that's not what the game is all about. You have to find ways to get yourself into those situations. You have to earn playing time by doing the little things right. I think overall just being a more consistent player and being more reliable in defensive situations - when you're down a goal, breaking the puck out when you're under pressure... those are the biggest adjustments I've noticed from the junior game to the pro game."
The Black and Red
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!