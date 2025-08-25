Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE

Josh Filmon
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NAME: Josh Filmon
POSITION: LW/RW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (166th overall) in 2022
DIMENSIONS: 6-3, 170lbs

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Utica Comets
AHL
12
0
0
0
Adirondack Thunder
ECHL
65
20
16
36

NEXT SEASON: Filmon will look to grab a full-time spot in the Utica lineup after getting a taste of the American Hockey League last season.

NOTE 'EM: A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada, Filmon is the grandson of former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon and former lieutenant governor Janice Filmon.

QUOTE 'EM: On the learning curve from Junior hockey to professional hockey:

"My Player Development coach, Mark, always said, if you were wearing fluorescent paint, you want to see that all over the ice. That was a good analogy for me to just be cutting guys off and being more of a pest to play against physically. Because I know when I get opportunities in scoring areas, that's where I can make things happen, but that's not what the game is all about. You have to find ways to get yourself into those situations. You have to earn playing time by doing the little things right. I think overall just being a more consistent player and being more reliable in defensive situations - when you're down a goal, breaking the puck out when you're under pressure... those are the biggest adjustments I've noticed from the junior game to the pro game."

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

More News

Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE

NHL Top Players: Top 20 centers

Kasper Pikkarainen | PROSPECT PROFILE

Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG

David Rozsival | PROSPECT PROFILE

NHL EDGE stats leaders for New Jersey Devils

3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

Inside look at New Jersey Devils

Viktor Hurtig | PROSPECT PROFILE

Cam Squires | PROSPECT PROFILE

Shane Lachance | PROSPECT PROFILE

Charlie Leddy | PROSPECT PROFILE

Chase Cheslock | PROSPECT PROFILE

Jakub Malek | PROSPECT PROFILE

The Life of an NHL Scout | FEATURE

Cole Brown | PROSPECT PROFILE

Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECT PROFILE