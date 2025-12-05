LIVE UPDATES: Golden Knights 1, Devils 0

The Devils host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Timo Meier had a goal called back in the first period, with the play being deemed off-side.
VGK 1, NJD 0: Shea Theodore opens the scoring with just 12 seconds left in the first period.
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Palat-Mercer-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Crookshank
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
White-Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Barbashev-Eichel-Bowman
Marner-Howden-Stone
Saad-Hertl-Dorofeyev
Reinhardt-Smith-Kolesar
McNabb-Theodore
Hanifin-Whitecloud
Hutton-Korczak
Schmid