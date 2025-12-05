LIVE UPDATES: Golden Knights 1, Devils 0

vegas live updates

The Devils host the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Timo Meier had a goal called back in the first period, with the play being deemed off-side.

VGK 1, NJD 0: Shea Theodore opens the scoring with just 12 seconds left in the first period.

Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-05 at 7.48.27 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Palat-Mercer-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Crookshank

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
White-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

Barbashev-Eichel-Bowman
Marner-Howden-Stone
Saad-Hertl-Dorofeyev
Reinhardt-Smith-Kolesar

McNabb-Theodore
Hanifin-Whitecloud
Hutton-Korczak

Schmid

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are mixing up their forward lines tonight against the Golden Knights.

