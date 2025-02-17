Another Chapter in Hughes' International Career | FEATURE

Jack Hughes has played some significant games throughout his hockey career, especially on the international stage. He's represented USA Hockey at four major World Championships at three different levels: Men's Worlds, World Juniors, and U18 Men's Worlds. However, a Saturday night showdown between the U.S. and Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off quickly became one of Hughes’ favorite games to date.
“That was definitely number one for me, in terms of international hockey,” Hughes explained. “I feel like I’ve been in some pretty cool games but that was something different. I think it was a lot of built up energy over the years of no (best-on-best) international hockey. I know people are really excited to see USA Canada.
“I think the start of the game, that was a lot of fun for the fans and everyone and (the fights) got the emotions high,” Hughes continued. “But I think the rest of the game it was so fast. Skill was so good and it was just up and down the ice. So hard to make plays and guys taking ice, guys giving ice, and just a really good hockey game.”