Another Chapter in Hughes' International Career | FEATURE

USA’s head coach Mike Sullivan shared similar feelings about the level of hockey on display in the rivalry showdown.

“I thought the hockey game was tremendous,” Sullivan reflected on Saturday's game. “The talent level on both sides and what it means to these players on all the respective teams, it’s as competitive hockey as exists on the highest stage with the best players. To have the opportunity, the privilege to coach our team has been a whole lot of fun for our coaching staff. That might have been one of the best hockey games that I’ve been around.”

Saturday’s game drew a lot of attention, and not just from hockey fans. Clips from the three fights in the opening nine seconds littered social media feeds. Big hits, skilled goals, and speed were on display in highlights packs across TV stations. Fans of other sports were quickly drawn into a fiery matchup between two rivals during this year’s mid-season break from NHL action. The players noticed the public's response.

“I saw a lot of talking about other leagues and what they do on their All Star breaks,” Hughes said about the social media reaction. “Then you see the Tkachuks going crazy. I do think it just shows how competitive hockey players are. I think everyone in this tournament is really proud to play for their country and be a part of this, it’s something we’ve all been looking forward to for a long time.”

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of it,” USA’s Head Coach Mike Sullivan reflected. “Just an electric environment. The energy in the building was just palatable. You think about competing in a high stakes environment, Stanley Cup Final, things of that nature, that was the feeling that it had.”