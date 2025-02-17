Another Chapter in Hughes' International Career | FEATURE

Halfway through the 4 Nations Face-Off, Hughes reflects on the experience and experiencing a big rivalry matchup

Hughes Feature 4 Nations
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Jack Hughes has played some significant games throughout his hockey career, especially on the international stage. He's represented USA Hockey at four major World Championships at three different levels: Men's Worlds, World Juniors, and U18 Men's Worlds. However, a Saturday night showdown between the U.S. and Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off quickly became one of Hughes’ favorite games to date.

“That was definitely number one for me, in terms of international hockey,” Hughes explained. “I feel like I’ve been in some pretty cool games but that was something different. I think it was a lot of built up energy over the years of no (best-on-best) international hockey. I know people are really excited to see USA Canada.

“I think the start of the game, that was a lot of fun for the fans and everyone and (the fights) got the emotions high,” Hughes continued. “But I think the rest of the game it was so fast. Skill was so good and it was just up and down the ice. So hard to make plays and guys taking ice, guys giving ice, and just a really good hockey game.”

USA’s head coach Mike Sullivan shared similar feelings about the level of hockey on display in the rivalry showdown.

“I thought the hockey game was tremendous,” Sullivan reflected on Saturday's game. “The talent level on both sides and what it means to these players on all the respective teams, it’s as competitive hockey as exists on the highest stage with the best players. To have the opportunity, the privilege to coach our team has been a whole lot of fun for our coaching staff. That might have been one of the best hockey games that I’ve been around.”

Saturday’s game drew a lot of attention, and not just from hockey fans. Clips from the three fights in the opening nine seconds littered social media feeds. Big hits, skilled goals, and speed were on display in highlights packs across TV stations. Fans of other sports were quickly drawn into a fiery matchup between two rivals during this year’s mid-season break from NHL action. The players noticed the public's response.

“I saw a lot of talking about other leagues and what they do on their All Star breaks,” Hughes said about the social media reaction. “Then you see the Tkachuks going crazy. I do think it just shows how competitive hockey players are. I think everyone in this tournament is really proud to play for their country and be a part of this, it’s something we’ve all been looking forward to for a long time.”

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of it,” USA’s Head Coach Mike Sullivan reflected. “Just an electric environment. The energy in the building was just palatable. You think about competing in a high stakes environment, Stanley Cup Final, things of that nature, that was the feeling that it had.”

4 Nations Face-Off, a brand new event, became a way to bring back best-on-best hockey for NHL players ahead of the league’s return to the Winter Olympic Games next year. In years past during the February break, the NHL held an All-Star Weekend with a Skills Challenge and All-Star Game. A three-time NHL All-Star himself, Hughes has experienced both events and enjoyed each opportunity.

“I’ve had great times at the All-Star games,” Hughes shared. “That’s always fun for me personally just because it’s not as extreme as this, you get to spend more time with your family and your friends and enjoy that with them. I think that’s a great event.

“But as a hockey player, this is the elite of the elite,” Hughes continued. “To get to play the best players and represent your country, it means something to everyone on the ice out there. This has been a lot of fun … I think the guys inside the locker room care for this and are really enjoying this.”

There was a lot of speculation ahead of the tournament on how engaged players would be, as well as how this tournament would work out. Safe to say it's been a hit for players and fans alike.

“I think definitely it’s been a great event for hockey,” Hughes shared. “And honestly it’s definitely surpassed my expectations and I’m sure a lot of fans too.”

