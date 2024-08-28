Hischier's Role as Leader Continues to Evolve | FEATURE

Every year, when the NHL opens a new season, everyone starts with a blank slate. The wins and losses are all rebalanced to zero. The grind begins again. The thread is officially cut from one season to the next except for one fundamental thing that does thread from one season to the next.

What did you learn, and how will you use that going forward?

In a recent interview in his home canton of Valais, Devils captain Nico Hischier spoke with Hugo Da Custodia of Rhône FM radio where he explored some of those ideas.

At its very core, that is who Hischier is: grateful to be in his position and to have learned to grow as a human being from all he’s experienced.

“There are so many people who would want to be in my place,” he told Da Custodia, “I wake up every morning very aware of how privileged a position I am in. I’ll always do my best to help my team win games.”

He credits arriving in New Jersey at a young age, just 18, on a very different-looking team from the one he’s on today as an important part of his evolution as the team's current leader and captain.

“When I first arrived, my teammates were more or less close to their 30’s,” he shared, “Everything was also new for me. But it was good, I was able to learn an enormous amount being around those veteran players.”