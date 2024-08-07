Hischier, Siegenthaler Play in World's Highest Hockey Game | FEATURE

Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler can now say, among their many accolades, that they have played in the highest hockey game in the world.

On Aug. 5th, the two Swiss Devils took a helicopter to the top of Jungfraujoch, which is the highest accessible point in Europe at 3,454 meters high between Bern and Valais in Switzerland. Valais, is Hischier’s home region in Switzerland, while he also lived in Bern before playing in North America.

With the synthetic rink constructed at 3,454m high, the 3-on-3 game that featured top Swiss NHL players, European players and players from SC Bern, officially becomes the world’s highest-ever hockey game played.

"That was one of the more special games I've experienced in my career," Hischier told BZ Basel from atop the Alps, "I don't know if I'll experience it again."

"Hats off to all, for making the event possible. If you look around here, it's really very cool."

The NHL team, which comprised of Swiss players Hischier, Siegenthaler, as well as Nino Niederreiter, Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev, won the game 6-5.