Haula Placed on IR, White Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

Forward Erik Haula has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to January 4, 2025, with an ankle sprain, the New Jersey Devils announced on Friday.

Haula was injured during the club's game against the San Jose Sharks on January 4.

In addition, the Devils have also recalled defenseman Colton White from the Utica Comets.

New Jersey, who also recently recalled forward Brian Halonen, did not have a seventh defenseman on the roster before White's recall.

The Devils next host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.