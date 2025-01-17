Haula Placed on IR, White Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

20241228atCAR-22

Forward Erik Haula has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to January 4, 2025, with an ankle sprain, the New Jersey Devils announced on Friday.

Haula was injured during the club's game against the San Jose Sharks on January 4.

In addition, the Devils have also recalled defenseman Colton White from the Utica Comets.

New Jersey, who also recently recalled forward Brian Halonen, did not have a seventh defenseman on the roster before White's recall.

The Devils next host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

More News

2025 Next Gen Hub | BLOG

Keefe Balancing Family Life with Coaching Life | FEATURE

Nemec Named to AHL All-Star Team | BLOG

Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

Devils Lose to Leafs in OT in Keefe's Return | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE

Devils Face Leafs in Lone Toronto Visit | PREVIEW

Jacques Lemaire - In a Class by Himself | STANS STORIES

Halonen Recalled to Devils | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Prep for Keefe's Return to Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

Devils Earn Point but Fall in Shootout to Cats | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1, Panthers 2

API Jersey Features Bridging of Cultures | FEATURE

Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

Squires Takes Devils Training Camp Message to Heart | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Practice Monday Ahead of Busy Week | NOTEBOOK