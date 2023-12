The Devils activated forward Brian Halonen off the Injured, Non-Roster list and assigned him to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Halonen has been out of the lineup since training camp with a lower-body injury.

Halonen, 24, appeared in 57 games with Utica during the 2022-23 season, posting 17 goals and 30 points.

The Delano, Minnesota native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Michigan Tech. He notched 21 goals, 44 points and a plus-21 during his senior campaign in 2021-22.