NEWARK, NJ - Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 30 shots to triumph against his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, with a 2-1 win at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

Hellebuyck was especially good late in the second period as the Devils were under heavy duress and clinging to a 2-1 lead. Hellebuyck allowed New Jersey to escape while maintaining their lead. He also made a huge save on a penalty kill on a point-blank shot by Mark Scheifele.

Hellebuyck, who is now 10-1-0 as a Devil, played the first 11 years of his career in Winnipeg, collecting four Vezina Trophies as the NHL Goalie of the Year and one Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP.

With the win, Hellebuyck has now defeated all 32 teams in the NHL.

Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes scored 56 seconds apart in the first period for the Devils, who have now won four straight games.

Cole Perfetti had the lone goal for Winnipeg.