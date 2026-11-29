Hellebuyck Bests His Old Squad | GAME STORY
Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck defeated his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, 2-1 Saturday night
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NEWARK, NJ - Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 30 shots to triumph against his former team, the Winnipeg Jets, with a 2-1 win at Prudential Center on Saturday night.
Hellebuyck was especially good late in the second period as the Devils were under heavy duress and clinging to a 2-1 lead. Hellebuyck allowed New Jersey to escape while maintaining their lead. He also made a huge save on a penalty kill on a point-blank shot by Mark Scheifele.
Hellebuyck, who is now 10-1-0 as a Devil, played the first 11 years of his career in Winnipeg, collecting four Vezina Trophies as the NHL Goalie of the Year and one Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP.
With the win, Hellebuyck has now defeated all 32 teams in the NHL.
Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes scored 56 seconds apart in the first period for the Devils, who have now won four straight games.
Cole Perfetti had the lone goal for Winnipeg.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Devils opened the scoring with Arseny Gritsyuk netting his ninth goal of the season. The play really started in the Devils zone with a perfect breakout. Dougie Hamilton retreieved a dumped puck and found Jonas Siegenthaler. He made a stretch pass to Nico Hischier in the neutral zone and the Devils entered the Jets zone with speed. The Jets, guarding against that speed, backed off. And that opened up space up high above the circles for Gritsyuk to get open. Hischier found him and Gritsyuk buried it with a quick snap shot bardown.
• Jack Hughes keeps rolling. He picked up his 12th goal of the year after taking a pass high in the offensive zone, deking a defender and carrying the puck to the low left circle. From there, he attempted a pass to a net-crashing Connor Brown. The puck would go off the skate of Winnipeg’s Dylan Samberg, who was checking Brown, and across the goal line.
• It was a fortunate bounce, but also, it doesn’t happen without the net-front drive of Brown. So, it was well-earned luck from New Jersey.
• The Devils PK has struggled this season but has found its groove lately. They’ve killed nine of their last nine in the past four games. And that includes a clutch kill late in the third period to preserve a 2-1 lead.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils complete a three-game homestand against San Jose next Tuesday at Prudential Center. You can watch on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.