Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils came out swinging to open the second period. They scored two goals in 12 seconds in the opening 68 seconds of the period to flip a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Luke Hughes tallied and that was following quickly by Timo Meier – the fastest two goals this season by New Jersey.

• Luke Hughes tied the game at 1-1 less than a minute into the second period for his eighth goal of the season. He carried the puck from the blue line to the left dot before unleashing a perfectly placed shot into the top far corner of the net over the glove of goalie Devin Cooley.

• Hughes’ eight goals ties his brother, Quinn, for fourth most by a defenseman in the NHL.

• Just 12 seconds after the Devils tied the game at 1-1, Meier put them ahead with his eighth goal of the year. Calgary defenseman Jake Middleton, under forecheck pressure by Connor Brown, collected a dumped puck in the corner and turned the puck over as he threw it up the ice intended for teammates Ryan Strome. Jack Hughes stole it and then made a backdoor pass through two Flames to Meier on the opposite side of the crease. He easily deposited the puck into the vacant cage.

• That was goal No. 249 in his career for Meier, which makes him Switzerland’s all-time leading goal scorer in the NHL. He passes Nino Niederreiter (248), who will face the Devils Saturday.

• Jack Hughes, who had four points in the game, scored a remarkable goal in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He collected a pass in the neutral zone. He went 1-on-1 with Calgary’s Zach Whitecloud. He quickly sped around him and cut toward the net. He fell down to one knee in the slot, but still managed to maintain puck control and get a shot off from a bad angle as his momentum carried him across the crease. The puck found its way into the net.