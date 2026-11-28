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Devils, Hellebuyck Host Jets | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-8-0) vs WINNIPEG JETS (14-9-4)
The Devils welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Prudential Center Saturday night, wrapping up a back-to-back over Thanksgiving weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Cuttler Produce and check back for game-day updates.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
NEWARK, N.J. - Check back shortly following Keefe's 4:45 p.m. ET media availability.
THE SCOOP
For the first time in his NHL career, Connor Hellebuyck will be in the opposing net when the Winnipeg Jets take the ice.
Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Friday that Hellebuyck will start Saturday against the organization with which he spent his first 11 NHL seasons, winning three Vezina Trophies and a Hart Memorial Trophy before being traded to New Jersey on Oct. 23.
Saturday's matchup could feature two goaltenders facing their former teams, with Nico Daws the likely starter for Winnipeg after Stuart Skinner played Friday night against the Islanders.
Daws made 19 saves in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Nov. 10, earning his first win as a Jet. Former Devil Dawson Mercer scored twice in that contest, including the game-winning goal on a third-period power play.
Daws has won four consecutive starts, most recently stopping 21 shots in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over Boston Wednesday night.
The Devils enter the game looking for their fourth consecutive victory following a 5-3 comeback win over Calgary Friday afternoon at Prudential Center.
Luke Hughes and Timo Meier scored just 12 seconds apart early in the second period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, but Calgary responded with two goals of its own to carry a 3-2 advantage into the third.
Jack Hughes tied the game with a spectacular individual effort at 7:35 of the final frame, scoring from his knees as he slid across the front of the Calgary net. Connor Brown scored the game-winner with 3:58 remaining before Luke Hughes added his second goal of the afternoon into an empty net.
Jack Hughes finished with a season-high four points (1g-3a), while Dougie Hamilton collected two assists. Jake Allen made 26 saves to earn his seventh win of the season.
The victory followed a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the week. The Devils earned a 3-2 victory at Prudential Center Monday before prevailing by the same score in a shootout Wednesday in Columbus.
Like New Jersey, Winnipeg enters Saturday riding a three-game winning streak. The Jets defeated the Islanders 3-1 Friday night at UBS Arena, with Kyle Connor scoring twice and adding an assist. Gabriel Vilardi also scored, while Skinner made 26 saves.
Winnipeg has gone 10-1-1 in their last 12 games, turning its season around after enduring a nine-game winless streak earlier in the campaign.
The Jets' current winning streak began Monday with a 4-2 victory over Utah in which Vilardi recorded his second career NHL hat trick. Winnipeg followed that with a 4-2 win in Boston Wednesday, with Connor and Mark Scheifele combining for five points.
Both teams will be playing the second half of a back-to-back Saturday, which also marks the conclusion of their two-game regular-season series.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Timo Meier
Meier has scored five goals over his last six games, including a four-game goal-scoring streak that ended Wednesday in Columbus. The Swiss forward got back on the scoresheet Friday against Calgary with a goal and an assist, including the primary helper on Brown's game-winning goal.
Timo enters Saturday one goal shy of 250 for his NHL career. His 249th career goal Friday against Calgary moved him past Winnipeg's Nino Niederreiter (248) for the most goals by a Swiss-born player in NHL history.
Jets: Kyle Connor
Connor recorded three points (1g-2a) Wednesday in Boston, reaching 20 goals and 35 points through 26 games this season. It marks his 10th consecutive season with at least 20 goals. He had three more points (2 goals) Friday against the Islanders.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Anthony Mantha: Throat, Injured Reserve
- Johnathan Kovacevic: High-ankle sprain, Injured Reserve
- Seamus Casey: Knee, Long-Term Injured Reserve
- Declan Chisholm: Illness
Suspended: Brenden Dillon (three more games, will return Dec. 5)
Jets:
- Dylan DeMelo: Lower body
- Vladislav Namestnikov: Lower body
- Nick Bjugstad: Undisclosed
- Isak Rosén: Upper body
2026-27 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 28 vs. Winnipeg
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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JETS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 11
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Connor, 22
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 23
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Scheifele, 25
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 34
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Connor, 38
GAME NOTES
- Since the Hellebuyck trade, the Devils are 12-4-0 which is the second best record in the NHL in that time. Winnipeg has done well also, at 10-6-1 including 10-1-1 in their last 12.
- The Devils lead the NHL with 10 comeback victories this season, including three third-period comebacks. New Jersey is 7-5-0 when surrendering the opening goal.
- New Jersey is 11-3-0 at Prudential Center and 9-4-0 against Western Conference opponents this season.
- The Devils have outshot their opponent in 22 of 26 games this season, going 17-5-0 in those contests.
- Jack Hughes recorded his 135th career multi-point game Friday, passing Kirk Muller for third-most in franchise history. He also tied John MacLean for second-most career games with three or more points (46), behind Patrik Elias (74).
- Luke Hughes has nine goals this season, tied for his previous career high. He also has six assists in five career games against Winnipeg.
- Connor Brown has scored the game-winning goal in two of New Jersey's last three games. He has 16 career points (7g-9a) in 29 games against Winnipeg.
- Dougie Hamilton enters Saturday riding a season-high three-game point streak (0g-4a). His 18 career points (3g-15a) in 26 games against Winnipeg are the most among current Devils skaters.
- Winnipeg native Cody Glass has scored five goals in nine career games against Winnipeg, while Nico Hischier has seven goals in 15 games against the Jets.
- Connor Hellebuyck is the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise's all-time goaltending leader in games played (625), starts (615), wins (345) and shutouts (45).
- Mark Scheifele has 31 points (13g-18a) and a plus-18 rating in 23 career games against New Jersey, leading all current Jets skaters in career scoring against the Devils.
- Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti has eight points (3g-5a) in seven career games against New Jersey, including two assists in the Nov. 10 meeting.