THE SCOOP

For the first time in his NHL career, Connor Hellebuyck will be in the opposing net when the Winnipeg Jets take the ice.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Friday that Hellebuyck will start Saturday against the organization with which he spent his first 11 NHL seasons, winning three Vezina Trophies and a Hart Memorial Trophy before being traded to New Jersey on Oct. 23.

Saturday's matchup could feature two goaltenders facing their former teams, with Nico Daws the likely starter for Winnipeg after Stuart Skinner played Friday night against the Islanders.

Daws made 19 saves in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Nov. 10, earning his first win as a Jet. Former Devil Dawson Mercer scored twice in that contest, including the game-winning goal on a third-period power play.

Daws has won four consecutive starts, most recently stopping 21 shots in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over Boston Wednesday night.

The Devils enter the game looking for their fourth consecutive victory following a 5-3 comeback win over Calgary Friday afternoon at Prudential Center.

Luke Hughes and Timo Meier scored just 12 seconds apart early in the second period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, but Calgary responded with two goals of its own to carry a 3-2 advantage into the third.

Jack Hughes tied the game with a spectacular individual effort at 7:35 of the final frame, scoring from his knees as he slid across the front of the Calgary net. Connor Brown scored the game-winner with 3:58 remaining before Luke Hughes added his second goal of the afternoon into an empty net.

Jack Hughes finished with a season-high four points (1g-3a), while Dougie Hamilton collected two assists. Jake Allen made 26 saves to earn his seventh win of the season.

The victory followed a sweep of a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the week. The Devils earned a 3-2 victory at Prudential Center Monday before prevailing by the same score in a shootout Wednesday in Columbus.

Like New Jersey, Winnipeg enters Saturday riding a three-game winning streak. The Jets defeated the Islanders 3-1 Friday night at UBS Arena, with Kyle Connor scoring twice and adding an assist. Gabriel Vilardi also scored, while Skinner made 26 saves.

Winnipeg has gone 10-1-1 in their last 12 games, turning its season around after enduring a nine-game winless streak earlier in the campaign.

The Jets' current winning streak began Monday with a 4-2 victory over Utah in which Vilardi recorded his second career NHL hat trick. Winnipeg followed that with a 4-2 win in Boston Wednesday, with Connor and Mark Scheifele combining for five points.

Both teams will be playing the second half of a back-to-back Saturday, which also marks the conclusion of their two-game regular-season series.