|
WATCH & LISTEN
|
STATS & MORE
|
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Jets 0
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Jets
POST-GAME COVERAGE
Check back after the game!
PHOTO GALLERY
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NJD 1, WPG 0: Arseny Gritsyuk scores to put the Devils on the board first.
NJD 2, WPG 0: Jack Hughes took a shot along the ice that hit a Jets defender in front and found its way past a screened Nico Daws.
HELLEBUYCK'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES
SECOND PERIOD
No goals as of yet.