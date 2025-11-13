NemO(T)  | GAME STORY

CHICAGO, IL - It was a career night for New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Nemec scored the first hat trick of his career, capping off his performance with the overtime winner against the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old defenseman called for a Hail Mary pass from his goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, in overtime to go one-on-one with Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight.

“He was waving for it with his stick, he was wide open," Markstrom, who made 17 saves on 20 shots, said. "A little soft pass, he had to wait for it a little bit, but it was his night tonight. Huge game for him and to top it off with the OT hat trick is huge.”

Before Wednesday night, Nemec had just five career goals. He had three tonight as the Devils beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

“That was probably the first hat trick in my career,” Nemec said. “I was never a shooter or a scoring guy. I’m glad for that, but obviously a great team win.”

“He showed the forwards how to do it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe joked. “All three goals he’s in forward positioning and finishing it. But good on him to find those spots and to finish. We worked this morning about activating our D and getting our defense involved and he certainly was paying attention.”

The Devils were quickly short-handed in the game after losing forwards Zack MacEwen and Cody Glass in the first period, forcing them to play nearly 40 minutes with just eleven forwards.

Three times the Devils found themselves trailing, and three times they came back to tie the game. Simon Nemec had two of the game-tying goals, the first at the tail end of the second period, before tying the game a second time at 3-3 in the final minutes of the third.

"This group, to keep forechecking after being down a couple of time, and to come back is impressive," Markstrom said, "It’s a big character win. We played pretty good, but it’s a hard-fought game. They’re a good team and they’re dangerous when they get their chances. I thought, short-manned, guys are stepping up.”

Dawson Mercer responded early in the third period when the Blackhawks had taken a 2-1 lead, tying the game at 2 with his ninth goal of the season.

Connor Bedard, London Slaggery and Sam Lafferty scored for Chicago.