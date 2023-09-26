News Feed

GAME STORY: Devils at Canadiens 9/25/23

Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY
Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY
Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE

Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE
Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP
Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp
Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE
Clarke Feature

Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE
GAME STORY vs. Bruins 9/18/23

Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY
Devils vs. Sabres Game Story 9/16/23

Devils Drop 4-2 Contest to Host Buffalo | GAME STORY
Devils Senators Game Story 9/15/23

Devils Fall to Sens, 5-2 | GAME STORY
Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO
Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 

Schneider spent seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils, retires after 16 pro seasons

Schneider Retirement2
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Lead Reporter, NJD.tv

After 16 years of playing professional hockey, 13 in the NHL, former New Jersey Devil goaltender Cory Schneider has put away his gear.

Schneider made the announcement in The Salem News:

“I’m at peace with it. I’ll miss my teammates and the intensity of playing, but it’s the right time for me.

Schneider, 37, spent seven seasons in New Jersey playing 311 games with a 115-133-50 record. Schneider also played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders, with a total career record of 410 games played and a 171-159-58 record.

Schneider’s teams made the post-season four times in his career, three with the Canucks and the 2017-18 run with the Devils.

The Marblehead, Mass goaltender sits second in franchise history in many categories, behind the legendary Martin Brodeur.

Schenider has the second most games played by a goaltender (311), shutouts (17), minutes (17872) and saves (8023). He also retires with the Devils' top save percentage in franchise history at .915.

His 115 wins is third in franchise history, and his career 2.50 goals against average with New Jersey (Minimum 100 GP) ranks second all-time in franchise history behind Brodeur’s 2.24 GAA. 

In 2014-15, Schneider played in 69 games for the Devils, which is the most of any Devil goaltender in a single season, other than Martin Brodeur.

A four-time All-Star, Schneider represented twice the Devils and Canucks at the NHL showcase game, including in 2016 with New Jersey in the midst of posting his career-best 27 win season.

When talking with The Salem News, Schneider had this to say of his time in New Jersey:

New Jersey was a great place for my family and I. My kids were both born there, I had some great teammates, and it was a terrific place to play.