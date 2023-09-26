Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 

After 16 years of playing professional hockey, 13 in the NHL, former New Jersey Devil goaltender Cory Schneider has put away his gear.

Schneider made the announcement in The Salem News:

“I’m at peace with it. I’ll miss my teammates and the intensity of playing, but it’s the right time for me.

Schneider, 37, spent seven seasons in New Jersey playing 311 games with a 115-133-50 record. Schneider also played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders, with a total career record of 410 games played and a 171-159-58 record.

Schneider’s teams made the post-season four times in his career, three with the Canucks and the 2017-18 run with the Devils.

The Marblehead, Mass goaltender sits second in franchise history in many categories, behind the legendary Martin Brodeur.

Schenider has the second most games played by a goaltender (311), shutouts (17), minutes (17872) and saves (8023). He also retires with the Devils' top save percentage in franchise history at .915.

His 115 wins is third in franchise history, and his career 2.50 goals against average with New Jersey (Minimum 100 GP) ranks second all-time in franchise history behind Brodeur’s 2.24 GAA.

In 2014-15, Schneider played in 69 games for the Devils, which is the most of any Devil goaltender in a single season, other than Martin Brodeur.

A four-time All-Star, Schneider represented twice the Devils and Canucks at the NHL showcase game, including in 2016 with New Jersey in the midst of posting his career-best 27 win season.

When talking with The Salem News, Schneider had this to say of his time in New Jersey: