New Jersey Devils and Tom Fitzgerald Agree to Multi-Year Extension | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the club has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Tom Fitzgerald. Additionally, Fitzgerald has been promoted to President, Hockey Operations/General Manager, having previously served as Executive Vice President/General Manager. Fitzgerald assumed the full-time role of EVP/General Manager on July 9, 2020, initially being named to the interim position on January 12, 2020.

“We are excited to have signed Tom to a multi-year extension, and to promote him to President, Hockey Operations,” said Devils’ Managing Partner David Blitzer. “Over the years, he has built a young, powerful, and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of. Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades, and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to what the future will bring together.”

“I want to thank David Blitzer and Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family, in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils,” said Fitzgerald. “This organization has come a long way, and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step. I’m excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today.”

Over his three-plus seasons, Fitzgerald has overseen the transition and growth of one of the youngest rosters in the National Hockey League. After the 2019-20 season, Fitzgerald had the interim tag removed from his position, and at the time the club had finished last in the Metropolitan Division, and third to last in the Eastern Conference. Fitzgerald’s implementation of his vision of building towards the long-term, sustainable success of the team, has seen the team take some important strides. In 2022-23, New Jersey set a franchise record with 52 wins and 112 points, during which the club went on a record-tying 13-game winning streak from Oct. 25 to Nov. 21, 2022, which was also an NHL best for the 2022-23 season. The Devils’ 49-point increase from 2021-22 to 2022-23 marked the league’s lowest to highest point differential (season-to-season) in NHL history since the league established an 82-game schedule in 1995-96. New Jersey also advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012 after defeating the New York Rangers in seven games.

Under his leadership, Fitzgerald has spearheaded impactful moves for the franchise. One of his most important has been naming Nico Hischier the 12th Captain in team history on February 20, 2021. Fitzgerald has also signed contract extensions for homegrown talent Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Michael McLeod, Kevin Bahl, and Nathan Bastian, and trade acquisitions Timo Meier and Erik Haula. His focus on creating New Jersey as a destination for players and their families led to the signings of unrestricted free agents Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat. Additionally, he navigated trades for Meier, Haula, John Marino, Tyler Toffoli and Curtis Lazar. Fitzgerald also oversaw the scouting and development staffs that brought in current roster players Alexander Holtz (Rd. 1, #7, 2020 Draft), Dawson Mercer (Rd. 1, #18, 2020 Draft), Nico Daws (Rd. 3, #84, 2020 Draft), Luke Hughes (Rd. 1, #4, 2021 Draft), and Simon Nemec (Rd. 1, #2, 2021 Draft).

After retiring as an NHL player following the 2005-06 season, Fitzgerald began his post-playing career in 2007-08 when he joined Pittsburgh’s staff as the Director of Player Development. He was named Assistant Coach on February 15, 2009, where he was instrumental in helping the Penguins win the 2009 Stanley Cup. In the summer of 2009, he was promoted to Assistant to the General Manager, a position he held for five years before he advanced to the position of Assistant General Manager of the Penguins on June 6, 2014. He became New Jersey’s Assistant General Manager on July 24, 2015

Fitzgerald’s professional playing career spanned 17 seasons in both the AHL and NHL. He posted 139 goals and 190 assists for 329 points and 776 penalty minutes in 1,097 career NHL appearances with the NY Islanders, Florida, Colorado, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, and Boston. Fitzgerald added 7g-12a-19pts and 90 PIM in 78 career playoff games, including a trip with the Panthers to the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals.

Born August 28, 1968, in Billerica, MA, he served as the first captain in Nashville Predators history, a role he held four seasons. Fitzgerald also saw action at the AHL level with both Springfield (1988-89 & 1989-90) and Capital District (1990-91 & 1991-92). He was selected by the Islanders in the first round, 17th overall, of the 1986 NHL Entry Draft. Fitzgerald represented Team USA at two World Championships (1989 & 1991), as well as the 1987 World Junior Championships. He played two seasons, 1986-87 and 1987-88, at Providence College (HE).

Tom, 55, and his wife, Kerry, have four sons: Ryan (a forward in the Devils’ organization), Casey (a defenseman in the Panthers’ organization), Jack (a marketing executive in the Boston area) and Brendan (a defenseman at the University of New Hampshire).