Devils, Eleven Sports Media Launch Partner Program | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today a multi-year partnership with Eleven Sports Media, a U.K.-based, full-service sponsorship agency leading in the creation and execution of community-driven sports partnerships. The partnership also highlights the launch of the Affiliate Partner Program, providing local businesses the opportunity to invest in valuable products and services.

Driven by a mutual desire to support the growth of New Jersey’s small businesses, the newly formed Affiliate Partner Program offers brand exposure for small to medium-sized businesses in New Jersey not only at Devils home games, but also across Devils’ social media channels and website. Access to these valuable products and services are typically only available for national and blue-chip brands, but with the Affiliate Partner Program, Eleven and the New Jersey Devils now provide access to the assets and avenues to smaller businesses throughout the Garden State that have not previously been able to market with the team on a larger scale. The program offers small businesses an opportunity to invest in true value, delivered through in-bowl branding within Prudential Center for Devils home games, Junior Captain spotlight, digital exposure via official team social channels, as well as experiential opportunities throughout the season.

“What's so great about this partnership is this is two innovative companies coming together,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “We take a tremendous amount of pride in being New Jersey's only professional sports team. To be the first NHL team to partner with Eleven on this Affiliate Program is incredible and we're excited to be able to bring this to life.”

“Eleven is passionate about delivering real value to small business communities around elite sports teams, across European soccer, the NFL and the MLS,” said Matt Cairns, CEO and Founder of Eleven Sports Media. “We're excited to bring this expertise to the NHL and empower local businesses through our partnership with the Devils. The tri-state area marked Eleven’s first steps in the US market back in 2021. It’s an area we know well after delivering two successful small business programs in the region. Now, we're thrilled to return with a purpose-built model specifically for New Jersey.”

Eleven's innovative model is set to make its NHL debut thanks to the collaboration, reinforcing the Devils’ dedication and commitment as New Jersey's sole professional sports team dedicated to championing the state's vibrant small business community. Eleven takes the lead with an all-encompassing solution for marketing and activation services, providing partners with the necessary tools and services required to maximize their partnership’s potential.

For more information on Eleven Sports Media and details of how to join the Affiliate Program, please visit https://www.eleven.tv/devils-ap/.