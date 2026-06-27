Devils Add Forward, European Flavored Draft Class in 2026 | FEATURE

The Devils entered the 2026 NHL Draft with five picks in their possession. Thanks to some crafty maneuvering, they exited with seven new additions to the organization with a flux of forwards and Europeans.

In all, the Devils added five forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender with five of those players hailing from overseas.

“I think it went pretty well. I think it went probably as well as we could've hoped for,” said Devils Chief Amateur Scout Mark Dennehy of the club’s first draft with new general manager Sunny Mehta at the helm. “Everybody talks about wanting to get the highest-ceiling player. Well, what is that, right? And how do you go about that? And so, as I mentioned, (Mehta is) very inclusive. He's very collaborative. He would take the scouts' input. He takes the analytics input. At times, we would use even information from our psychologist, from our strength and conditioning. It's all about trying to find the player with the highest ceiling.

“And this is really, I think, where it may have differed a little bit today. There was a lot more moving parts. So, as the draft's going on, we've identified who we're looking for, and if that player wasn't available due to whatever the situations were, we had a contingency plan to whether it's trade back or there was another player that we would've automatically picked. And we went through those mock drafts a number of times so that we were ready for whatever the draft held.”

The Devils added forwards Alexander Command (first round, 12th overall), Matias Vanhanen (second, 37th), Lavr Gashilov (fourth, 119th), Luke Wilfley (sixth, 172nd) and Quinn McKenzie (seventh, 222nd), defenseman Nikita Shcherbakov (second, 44th) and goalie Daniil Rusakovich (fifth, 149th).