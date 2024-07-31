Diotte's Big Season Concludes with Pro Contract | FEATURE

Diotte unlocked the offensive side of his game last season and looks to start his pro hockey career this fall

DiotteBlog Jul31
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

TAKEAWAYS:

  • Mikael Diotte signed a two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils after a strong year with the Drummondville Voltigeurs where he unlocked the offensive side of his game
  • Diotte's team were QMJHL Champions and the experience helped him learn what it takes to win
  • The defenseman is expected to play for the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League next season

                          ————————————————————————————————————

It's not every day you can achieve a lifelong goal, but for defenseman Mikael Diotte he did just that when he signed a two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils in March.

“It’s a dream come true,” Diotte shared at Devils development camp this summer. “Being able to sign with the New Jersey Devils was really exciting for me.

“It’s good for confidence,” Diotte continued. “It helped me a lot and I’m really excited to show them what I can do on the ice.”

Mikael Diotte speaks at Devils Development Camp

Last season on the ice, Diotte unlocked the offensive side of his game, something he believes could have intrigued the Devils on who he is as a player.

“I always have been a good defensive defenseman,” Diotte shared about his game. “But this year for sure I brought more offense. I have more opportunities to show this side of my game. For sure it’s something that the Devils might have seen.

“For sure my physical side, my skating, and the way I’m playing defensively is the thing that they want me to bring here and keep improving,” Diotte also explained about his game.

In addition to his improvements on the ice, Diotte learned what it takes to win when his team, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, were Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League champions last season.

“It’s the first big run I did in my junior career,” Diotte reflected. “I was there since the beginning of the rebuild. So learning how to win, being nice with people, being around good people, it’s something that helps every player. Just playing against the best players in Canada, for sure it helped me improve my game too. It was a really good season for me and I enjoyed it.”

The next steps for Diotte will be improving his puck play around the blue line, including finding lanes with his shot. He’s expecting to work on that next season with the Devils' American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets.

“My objective is to play for the Utica Comets,” Diotte said. “It will be the first step of my professional career. I’ll work hard during the summer and try to do my best.”

